Celebrating outdoor spaces: Short North tour puts focus on gardens amid ongoing pandemic

By Jim Weiker, The Columbus Dispatch
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter cancelling last year for the first time in nearly a half-century, the Short North Tour of Homes and Gardens will return next Sunday. Out of COVID precautions, the tour has dropped the homes portion to focus on the outdoors, along with one indoor bonus. "Last year, we felt we...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

