Pakistan's poll says 55% Pakistanis are happy that Taliban seized Afghanistan

By Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 4 days ago

Sep. 12—Around 55 per cent Pakistanis are of a favourable opinion about the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan has revealed, Geo News reported. The poll was conducted among 2,400 people who were asked, 'Are you happy with the formation of the Taliban government in Afghanistan?'. The findings claim that 55 per cent said they are happy while 25 per cent said they are unhappy and another 20 per cent had no response.

