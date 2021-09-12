CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: 2021 NFL regular season TV channel, live stats, reddit, radio

By Ethan Lee
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City Chiefs will get the 2021 season started off when they face the Cleveland Browns. Here’s how you can keep up with the action. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are finally going to get the 2021 season started. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs will face off against the Cleveland Browns to kick the 2021 Kansas City Chiefs season off.

kckingdom.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
brownsnation.com

Tony Dungy Comments On Browns Loss To Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns played pretty well against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, everyone knows pretty well does not always secure a victory especially against former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC Champion Chiefs. Just like last season’s divisional playoff with the inexplicable fluke fumble-touchback play with Browns receiver...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Geha Field#Cbs Live#Espn
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

5 players Cleveland Browns should target on waivers

NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, and there were some names the Cleveland Browns should be interested in claiming. Tuesday was the day for NFL teams to trim their rosters down to 53 players and the Cleveland Browns made all their moves more than an hour before the 4:00 PM deadline.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clesportstalk.com

Is the Cleveland Browns Defense Bad on Purpose?

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs clashed in a rematch of last season’s 2nd round playoff matchup. A matchup that ultimately led to a 22-17 heartbreaker with a questionable no-call on a clear helmet-to-helmet hit. This time around, the Browns came out with a vengeance and took...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Why Josh Gordon would be an ideal grab for Brett Veach

It’s quite possible that Josh Gordon is going to be officially listed as a free agent wide receiver very soon. If that’s the case, the Kansas City Chiefs would do very well by convincing him to sign. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Gordon is on the verge of being...
NFL
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Praises Chris Jones’ Game vs. Browns: ‘He Was Possessed’

The Kansas City Chiefs' first game of the season ended in an epic comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns and while the offense fueled the second-half scoring rampage, it was the defense that stepped up in a major way. Defensive lineman Chris Jones was a huge reason why. In all,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Top 3 Cleveland Browns offensive storylines against the Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Have you ever felt so excited, like legitimately excited, like you’re feeling today about the Cleveland Browns having a great season ahead? So pumped about the Browns opportunity to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend and thinking, realistically that this “is” the year the Browns finally head to a Super Bowl.
NFL
chatsports.com

Scouting Ahead: Cleveland Browns Week 1 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) moves in during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports. Scouting notes on a tough...
NFL
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Has Changed His Mind On The Browns

For the past two year, Colin Cowherd has said that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is better off without Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup. With the first week of the 2021 season in the books, Cowherd has changed his stance on that topic. During this Thursday’s edition of The...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Despite week 1 win, one issue still stands out

The Kansas City Chiefs looked sluggish in the first half but were thrilling in the second half against Cleveland. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 33-29 in thrilling fashion this past Sunday when the defense showed up in the final quarter and Patrick Mahomes and the offense exploded for 23 points in the second half.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy