Everton vs Burnley Match Preview | Can the Toffees secure the points under the Goodison lights?

By Tom Mallows
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey have had to wait a little longer than everyone else, but Everton finally return to action after the international break with a home game against Burnley on Monday night. Not only has there been a 16-day gap since the Toffees were last in action, it’s also over a month since they played at home – that raucous 3-1 comeback victory against Southampton on the opening weekend – as well as the first game at a capacity Goodison under the lights since January 2020 against Newcastle (yeah, the stoppage-time game).

royalbluemersey.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SkySports

Ashley Westwood: Burnley midfielder speaks to Sky Sports ahead of Everton clash at Goodison Park

Ashley Westwood admits Burnley have had a tough start to the campaign, but believes the tireless work ethic, new signings and emerging youth bodes well for the season ahead. The Clarets have registered only a point from their opening three games, but were unlucky to leave empty handed in the season-opening 2-1 defeat with Brighton, while there were positives in the 1-1 draw with Leeds. Next up? A tricky game at Everton in front of the Sky cameras on Monday Night Football.
Reuters

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fourth round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 11-13 (times GMT):. Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1130) * Palace will become the first club to start a top-flight campaign with four consecutive London derbies. However, they are winless in...
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche counting on Cornet for Everton trip

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes Maxwel Cornet will be available for his side's trip to Everton on Monday. Cornet, who sealed a reported £12.9million move from Lyon in the transfer window, has linked up with the Clarets squad following international duty with the Ivory Coast. The 24-year-old, who can play...
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 13 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Everton vs. Burnley

Two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions face off Monday when Everton hosts Burnley in an English Premier League match. Everton has scored seven goals in its first three matches (2-1-0), with striker Dominic Calver-Lewin posting one in each game. Burnley (0-2-1) has scored just twice overall and looks like it could be fighting to avoid relegation again this season. It finished 17th, one place above the drop zone last season, while Everton was 10th and is looking for more under new manager Rafa Benitez, former boss at rival Liverpool.
Tribal Football

Hendrie backing Everton move for Burnley winger McNeil

Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie can understand the Everton links for Burnley winger Dwight McNeil. Hendrie believes McNeil would be an ideal signing for Everton. He said, “He [McNeil] fits the bill for Everton with what he brings. "He would suit an Everton shirt because he's got great ability...
The Independent

Everton vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rafa Benitez’s Everton could go top of the Premier League on Monday night - if they have a remarkable game against Burnley.A 5-0 win would see them top the table on goal difference after a great start to the season by the Toffees. They have recorded two wins and a draw so far in the 21/22 campaign.The boss will have Richarlison in the squad after the ban on Brazilian players competing in the league this weekend was lifted. But Benitez had said they would have had their playmaker regardless.He said: “We have a very good relationship with them [Brazilian FA]...
chatsports.com

Salomon Rondon hails Everton boss Rafa Benitez for 'showing me things I didn't see in 10 years of football' as he gears up to make his Toffees debut against Burnley at Goodison Park

Salomon Rondon has credited Rafa Benitez for educating him about the game as he prepares to make his third debut under the Everton manager. Rondon was reunited with his former Newcastle and Dalian Professional boss on deadline day when he sealed a move from Chinese football and is available to feature against Burnley on Monday night.
Tribal Football

Carragher: Benitez proving himself ideal for Everton

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher is full of praise for Rafa Benitez and his impact at Everton. The Toffees made it 10 points from their opening four Premier League games with Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demerai Gray getting the goals in a 3-1 win against Burnley last night. "Everton are...
FanSided

Everton player ratings vs Burnley: Andros Townsend scores a worldie in 3-1 win

Everton secure 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park. Everton made a huge comeback, turning the tables after a bland first half, winning 3-1 against Burnley. Burnley were arguably the better side in the first half and even went ahead via Ben Mee in the 53rd minute. Rafa Benitez’s tactical tweak of introducing Andre Gomes did the trick as Goodison exploded into celebrations as the Toffees scored three goals in a space of six minutes.
BBC

Everton 3-1 Burnley: Andros Townsend caps comeback win for Toffees

Andros Townsend's brilliant goal capped another comeback win for Everton as victory over Burnley moved them level on points with the Premier League's top three. Townsend, a free transfer arrival in the summer, also set up an equaliser for Michael Keane, whose header cancelled out Ben Mee's nodded finish on his 200th appearance for the Clarets.
The Independent

Everton’s Andros Townsend credits mother and her improvised video analysis after stunning goal

Andros Townsend credited his mother’s encouragement and her improvised video analysis after his sensational winning goal helped Everton beat Burnley at Goodison Park.Townsend scored Everton’s crucial second goal in a 3-1 victory to send Everton fourth in the Premier League after a positive start under new manager Rafa Benitez.The 30-year-old winger struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons at Crystal Palace but appears to have a new lease of life on Merseyside, and showed his qualities with a man-of-the-match display capped by a 30-yard stunner into the top corner of Nick Pope’s goal.“I have to give a shoutout to...
SB Nation

Tactical Recap: How Everton broke down defensive Burnley

Monday Night Football saw Everton come from behind to beat Sean Dyche’s Burnley. The Toffees won three goals to one, despite being behind approaching the 60 minute mark. This game saw Everton have more possession than the opposition for the first time this season, taking us up to 4th in the Premier League in the final game of the weekend.
