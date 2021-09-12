Everton vs Burnley Match Preview | Can the Toffees secure the points under the Goodison lights?
They have had to wait a little longer than everyone else, but Everton finally return to action after the international break with a home game against Burnley on Monday night. Not only has there been a 16-day gap since the Toffees were last in action, it’s also over a month since they played at home – that raucous 3-1 comeback victory against Southampton on the opening weekend – as well as the first game at a capacity Goodison under the lights since January 2020 against Newcastle (yeah, the stoppage-time game).royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
Comments / 0