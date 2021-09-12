Northampton County Prison among 26 in Pa. with inadequate inmate voting policy, report finds
When Election Day rolls around in Pennsylvania, thousands of inmates in county prisons and jails will not be included among the voters. County inmates are forgotten voters, dependent on a patchwork of varying voting policies and procedures for the prisons that have them, according to a new report by All Voting is Local on voting rights infrastructure for those behind bars across Pennsylvania.
