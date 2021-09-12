PlayStation reneges on promise for free cross-gen upgrades | Play Life, Live Games

PlayStation has released some absolutely incredible video games this year. From Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to Returnal, we have played some incredible games on PlayStation 5. However, there have been some PR inconsistencies that have made fans question PlayStations path for the future. One of these inconsistencies was certainly highlighted with the announced upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West. After stating explicitly that Horizon Forbidden West would have a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for PlayStation 4 owners back around the launch of the new console. It appeared the company had taken this back as the upgrade from PlayStation 4 to 5 was locked behind a more expensive version of the game. This led to much outcry from fans who were upset with the misdirection from PlayStation leadership. However, it appears that PlayStation has listened to their fans’ feedback and decided to walk back this decision.

