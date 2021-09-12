Ron Hextall: 'There was not a feeling around here that we needed to make big changes'

The Boston Bruins have to hope that 33-year-old Nick Foligno can avoid the kind of injury that sapped his effectiveness down the stretch last season after being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline. The hard-nosed, intense Foligno suffered a back injury just a handful of games into his stint with the Leafs last spring and that impacted him the rest of the way through the season, including dressing for just four of the seven playoff games against the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO