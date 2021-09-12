CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Hextall: 'There was not a feeling around here that we needed to make big changes'

By Matt Vensel
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Penguins cleaned out their lockers following another first-round postseason disappointment, the club embarked upon an uncertain offseason. The loss to the Islanders marked three consecutive first-round exits. Considering a new set of decision makers occupied the Penguins’ front office, it was fair to wonder: Could the summer months turn into a pivotal inflection point in the franchise’s history?

