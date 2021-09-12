New report about voting in Pennsylvania jails shows each county runs things differently, creating a patchwork of policies across the state

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held before the Council of the Borough of Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at 5:30 PM in person and remotely through Zoom, to consider the following application: Parcel #233-A-111 912 Penn Avenue, conditional use application/use not listed, applicant; Afro Hookah Lounge and Cuisine LLC for a proposed restaurant/hookah lounge. Those in attendance at the meeting will be permitted to comment on this matter. Instructions regarding remote participation by the public shall be posted on the official website of the Borough of Wilkinsburg (https://www.wilkinsburgpa.gov/) prior to the hearing. The application and related file materials can be viewed in the Wilkinsburg Code Enforcement Office, 605 Ross Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221, by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Please contact the Code Enforcement Office at (412) 244-2923 to make an appointment to inspect the file materials prior to the hearing. John Antinori, Borough Manager.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO