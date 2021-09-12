New report about voting in Pennsylvania jails shows each county runs things differently, creating a patchwork of policies across the state
Most inmates in Pennsylvania jails are allowed to vote, but they do so at low rates and a new report finds that the ease of casting a ballot varies widely by county. State law prohibits people from voting while incarcerated for a felony conviction. But county jails hold people before and during trial, and inmates there are generally allowed to vote if otherwise eligible.www.post-gazette.com
