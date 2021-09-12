1 man stabbed in Trotwood; Police investigating

TROTWOOD — One man has been stabbed in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were called to a stabbing on the 700 block of Hallworth Place around 6:14 a.m.

Dispatch records say the man was stabbed in the chest by a female.

The female reportedly left the scene in a white vehicle.

The condition of the man is unknown currently but dispatch tells us medics have not transported him yet.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

