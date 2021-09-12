CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trotwood, OH

1 man stabbed in Trotwood; Police investigating

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abClp_0btepp8V00
1 man stabbed in Trotwood; Police investigating

TROTWOOD — One man has been stabbed in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were called to a stabbing on the 700 block of Hallworth Place around 6:14 a.m.

>>Crews extinguish house fire in Moraine

Dispatch records say the man was stabbed in the chest by a female.

The female reportedly left the scene in a white vehicle.

The condition of the man is unknown currently but dispatch tells us medics have not transported him yet.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

>>Concerns voiced over Trotwood Greyhound bus station

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Franklin police hire Riverside major as new police chief

FRANKLIN — Current Riverside police Maj. Adam Colon has been hired by the City of Franklin as the department’s new police chief. >>Ohio Health Director: Large, outdoor venues not proving to be COVID-19 super-spreader events. Colon has been with the Riverside department since 2006, after previously serving as a Military...
FRANKLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Trotwood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Trotwood, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Family pleads for information in Gabby Petito’s disappearance

The family of a missing Florida woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiance pleaded Thursday for information on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, weeks after they last heard from her at the end of August, while she was visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police said Petito contacted family members regularly until then. Petito and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, had been traveling the country since July in a converted Fort Transit camper van, according to The Associated Press.
NORTH PORT, FL
WHIO Dayton

Two accidents cause backup on I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic . Traffic is currently backed up on northbound and southbound I-75 in Dayton and Moraine after two separate accidents. Dispatchers said there are lanes open, but traffic is moving slowly through the area. >>PUMP PATROL: Find...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Greyhound Bus#Moraine Dispatch
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
42K+
Followers
63K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy