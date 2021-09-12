The Queen’s Gambit wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
'The Queen’s Gambit' was the big winner at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. 'The Queen’s Gambit' won seven gongs on the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Netflix coming-of-age period drama - which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as an orphaned chess prodigy - won accolades in the categories of Cinematography, Costumes, Editing, Make-up, Production Design, Sound Editing and Mixing on Saturday (11.09.21).www.femalefirst.co.uk
