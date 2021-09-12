The Queen’s Gambit wins big at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

This weekend, the Emmys had their ceremony to honor the creative teams behind the best shows of the year. The Mandalorian had up to 19 nominations in 15 different categories, and ended up the weekend with 7 awards out of the 15 possible. It came in second place this weekend as far as number of awards goes (tied with Saturday Night Live), right after The Queen’s Gambit, which won 9 Creative Arts Emmys. You can check the entire list of winners here, but we’ll break down the ones that are relevant to Star Wars.

