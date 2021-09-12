Once An Economic 'Frozen Zone,' Southern Caucasus May See Economic Boost Beyond Oil
Backed by the juggernaut of the Chinese state, the "Belt and Road" project has been a hotspot for international investment for over a decade. A glance at the map shows the most direct land route for trade between Asia and the West passes through the Southern Caucasus. Yet this ancient branch of the "Silk Route," famous in history and legend, has until now been sidelined by investors and policymakers.www.ibtimes.com
