Once An Economic 'Frozen Zone,' Southern Caucasus May See Economic Boost Beyond Oil

The lingering effects of Hurricane Ida and sentiments about the strength of the U.S. economy will likely drive the price of oil this week, analysts said. Ida made landfall Aug. 29 as a Category 4 hurricane, knocking out power to residents along the Louisiana coast as well as to the dense network of refineries. Port traffic remains closed to some degree or another, with the authority at the Port of New Orleans saying late last week that operations would resume Tuesday, but with only limited gate and terminal services.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO