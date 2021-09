The Taliban has officially announced that women in Afghanistan will not be allowed to attend classes at the university level with men and institutions will have to segregate classes based on gender with the syllabus due for review.The move has sparked fears women will be alienated from the education system as rights activists and students point out universities may not have the resources to carry out these changes. The ultra-conservative regime had earlier said that co-education will be banned under the new government. On Saturday, the new higher education minister of the Taliban government, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, officially announced...

