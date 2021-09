Jumping worms continue to be confirmed statewide, and late summer into fall is an easy time to spot those big worms, if you have them in your home landscape. The most recent map now confirms this invasive worm in 32 counties and another six are suspected. That is a big increase from just a few months back with 22 confirmations and five suspected. While the jumping worm can do real damage in natural areas, long-term concerns in urban settings is still unknown. Currently there are no recommendations on controlling jumping worms. The best management practice is being aware of them and slowing the spread with good gardening practices.

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO