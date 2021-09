A SpaceX rocket with four first time astronauts is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night and it might be visible from North Carolina. The 8:02 pm liftoff time comes about 40 minutes after sunset for central North Carolina. As the sun sinks below the horizon, it is still shining at higher altitudes. The rocket's exhaust plume, especially as it expands in the thinner upper atmosphere, may be visible.

