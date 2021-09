Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Coccinelle believes “the future is limitless.” With this claim, the Italian handbag and accessories brand has been going through several changes, and chief operating officer Emanuele Mazziotta has been busy focusing on a customer-centric strategy, rationalizing the brand’s product offer and strengthening its merchandising team.More from WWDPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityThe Miu Miu Fall 2020 Ad Campaign “We moved away from the previous wholesale-driven distribution and realized we needed to edit the product and make it more desirable,” explained Mazziotta. “We...

