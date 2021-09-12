CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Rebekah Koffler: Socialism in America – a warning to my adopted homeland about the evils of this system

By Rebekah Koffler
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Afghanistan is burning – with American citizens left behind the enemy lines by Joe Biden, at the mercy of the murderous Taliban – Washington’s socialists don’t sleep. Having sunk $2.2 trillion of your money into yet another failed nation-building project, the leftists, headed up by Confiscator in Chief Bernie Sanders, are conjuring up additional schemes of how to...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 16

? What???
4d ago

These promises that Joe makes are the same promised that we’re made by Chavez, Castro, Franco, Mao , Hitler, Stalin and many others throughout history, it never leads to freedoms, only to tyrant…..

Reply(1)
22
OLLIECANS
4d ago

socialism is being championed by the younger generation....they do not want to work, they want the government to take care of them

Reply(2)
23
J Wales
4d ago

….they are no longer Democrats, but, American Marxists, with climate change as their basic philosophy…….

Reply(2)
14
Related
Fox News

David Bossie: California recall voters chose Newsom, Dems' disastrous policies, socialism. What gives?

Radical left-wing California Gov. Gavin Newsom won Tuesday’s recall election, but the people of California lost and will continue losing due to his failed leadership. The results showing Newsom surviving the recall by a margin of 64% to 36% – with many votes still left to be counted – gives us a snapshot of the dire situation unfolding in the state once described as "The Promised Land."
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

Can America survive Chaos Conservatism?

When Donald Trump was president, we often described our political situation as “chaos.” Trump encouraged conflict, crashed through norms of propriety and decency, and clearly believed that creating maximal disruption enabled him to ride to political success. Joe Biden became president in no small part because he promised a return...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Can the ‘Four Americas’ Be Reconciled?

Competing visions of the country’s purpose and meaning are tearing it apart, George Packer wrote in the July/August issue. Is reconciliation possible?. George Packer’s article had me nodding and shaking my head in alternation, and in the end caused me heartache that only a beer and a ball game could alleviate.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Angry Biden blames Americans for his failures

The Daily Mail’s headline "Biden Declares War on the 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans" really hit me as a sign of the growing insanity of the Biden administration. At a time when we are told by President Joe Biden’s National Security Council that the Taliban has been "cooperative," has "shown flexibility" and has "been businesslike and professional," President Biden’s anger is reserved for Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialism#Taliban#Americans#Russians#Soviet#The Communist Party
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Michael Reagan - While America mourns, the Taliban celebrate

As the country sadly marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Saturday, I was thinking about where America was 20 years ago and where it’s headed. In the weeks and months following the deaths of nearly 3,000 Americans at the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Americans were united in a way it’s hard to imagine today.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Times

CNN poll: America turns irate, glum

Americans are fuming and pessimistic at this time, that’s for sure. A new CNN poll finds that 74% of U.S. adults now say they are “very or somewhat angry” about the way things are going in the U.S. today — that includes 88% of Republicans, 70% of independents and even 67% of Democrats. But wait, there’s more.
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden, Obama and Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity

Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity. President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton all gathered at...
POTUS
Fox News

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Biden admin fully aware of malicious intent behind these mandates

"Fox News Primetime" host Rachel Campos-Duffy blasted the Biden administration's newly announced COVID vaccine mandates, calling it a "war on freedom." CAMPOS-DUFFY: Make no mistake, Joe Biden declared war on freedom yesterday and took authoritarianism to a whole new level by forcing vaccines on millions of Americans. Biden threw the constitution out the window as he issued medical mandates for federal employees, schools, and even private businesses, but apparently, Kamala Harris didn’t get the memo.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

579K+
Followers
115K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy