How expenses can change during retirement

For decades, your ultimate goal was to save enough for a comfortable retirement, working under the assumption that you'd be able to leave the workforce, and enjoy your golden years among family and friends. But the day to begin preparing for it is now, and that's true whether you're years away from retirement or if it's coming up soon. Of recently surveyed retirees, only 72 percent said life in retirement was better than or the same as it was before it, according to the Nationwide Retirement Institute (NRI). So, what can you do to better prepare yourself for this next chapter of your life? Here's what to consider, in two phases.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO