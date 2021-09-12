Arvest Bank promotes officers in mortgage, credit card divisions

Matt Kendall has been named president and CEO of Arvest Bank’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Co., a role he has filled on an interim basis since February. Kendall has 28 years of industry experience, including serving as president and CEO of Waco Title Co. and as executive director of administrative operations for Arvest’s mortgage division. In his new role, Kendall is accountable for directing management teams and operations for Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company.