CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Arvest Bank promotes officers in mortgage, credit card divisions

Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Kendall has been named president and CEO of Arvest Bank’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Co., a role he has filled on an interim basis since February. Kendall has 28 years of industry experience, including serving as president and CEO of Waco Title Co. and as executive director of administrative operations for Arvest’s mortgage division. In his new role, Kendall is accountable for directing management teams and operations for Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company.

www.swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Siloam Springs, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Mortgage#Banking Services#Arvest Bank#Waco Title Co#Hendrix College#Jmc Innovation Scholars#Christian Life College#Arvest Leadership#House Apostolic Church
Fox News

Lloyd Austin says he has 'confidence' in Gen. Milley amid China controversy

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday he "has confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley following calls for his resignation over allegations of "secret" calls with his Chinese counterpart during the Trump administration. The allegations were levied at Milley earlier this week by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy