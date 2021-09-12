LETTER: DeSantis views things through political lens
As a health provider for four decades, I am baffled by your braggadocios flaunting comments regarding the "65,000 Floridians taking advantage of the Monoclonal Antibody" reactive treatment for COVID-19. Even though Monoclonal Antibody treatment is an excellent treatment for people infected with SarsCoV-2, I wonder how many Floridians would have become infected if you promoted a proactive approach such as mask requirements and vaccination requirements.www.yoursun.com
