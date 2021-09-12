CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

LETTER: DeSantis views things through political lens

yoursun.com
 5 days ago

As a health provider for four decades, I am baffled by your braggadocios flaunting comments regarding the "65,000 Floridians taking advantage of the Monoclonal Antibody" reactive treatment for COVID-19. Even though Monoclonal Antibody treatment is an excellent treatment for people infected with SarsCoV-2, I wonder how many Floridians would have become infected if you promoted a proactive approach such as mask requirements and vaccination requirements.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Uproxx

Anti-Vax Politician Madison Cawthorn Got Roasted For Saying Americans Have A ‘Constitutionally Protected’ Right To Fly In Airplanes

Madison Cawthorn, a federal employee playing an important part in the democratic process as an elected official in the US House of Representatives, seems to know staggeringly little about how government actually works. Especially the US Constitution. The representative from North Carolina appeared on a right wing news network on...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Rn
Lancaster Online

Anti-science views are dangerous (letter)

I’ll keep this as simple as possible, considering the seemingly limited cognitive ability of the folks I’m trying to reach. They are the minority and they have the loudest mouths, but we are the majority and we believe in the science of getting vaccinated and wearing masks indoors in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
yoursun.com

LETTER: Let's remind DeSantis who he works for

According to the New Jersey Globe, Florida Governor DeSanits recently made his second fund-raising trip to New Jersey. The high-dollar fundraiser was hosted by real estate mogul Joe Cayre. According to the Florida Department of State, DeSantis has raised over $600,000 for his presidential campaign and he has yet to announce his candidacy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
yoursun.com

LETTER: Covid-19 problems start with DeSantis

Just as Governor DeSantis cuts school board funds for implementing practices to protect children, we learn from a piece in The Daily Sun, that in the last week, “state reported infections among children and teenagers had increased by 28% over the week before with some children’s hospitals noticing an uptick in admissions as well in the first few weeks back at school.” And, apparently, a Charlotte County student has even died from the virus.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Political disinformation harmful to everyone’s health

Regarding “Blinken says under 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan” (Aug. 31): All this chatter about how leaving Americans and civilian helpers behind in Afghanistan is so disgraceful, but it is really just another example of disinformation coming from both those ignorant about military history and those politicizing yet another crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Public health or politics?

The most important question asked the evening that Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Public Health Officer, testified at the Benicia City Council was, “Where does the Covid virus come from that is spreading in all the homes and family gatherings, and parties?”. The reason this question is critical is that...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
yoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis still panders to his minority base

When asked recently at a speaking event in Palm Beach, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters he is “going to look more significantly” at the recently passed Texas legislation which offers bounties on average citizens who assist a woman seeking a legal abortion. Anyone who assists the woman in obtaining an abortion can also be held liable.
PALM BEACH, FL
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Another view of marijuana issues

In a Sept. 5, Post-Star letter, Al Scoonzarielli of Moreau suggested that we look to Colorado as an example of the benefits that legalized marijuana might bring to New York. Here is what an author of Colorado’s marijuana legalization law, Attorney Robert J. Corry Jr. of Denver, Colorado, has said on that subject.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Abortion not political issue

I am amazed that yet another public issue is being made into a political nightmare. Plenty of abortions have been performed on Republican women. It is not a political issue. It is a human issue. One might even argue that in this day and age of pregnancy prevention being so plentiful, abortions are no longer an acceptable way to prevent pregnancy. Why label it political?
WOMEN'S HEALTH
yoursun.com

LETTER: There is plenty of evidence masks work

One in four new Covid cases are now in children. They shouldn’t have to be facing this risk at this time in their lives. The debates on mask wearing center on two intertwined issues: the science and the political. New science-based evidence is definitive. "I think this should basically end...
KIDS
yoursun.com

LETTER: Doctor gives another view of pandemic

We are living in a very divisive world while being bombarded and exposed to a lack of logic behind the COVID virus. In order to understand the mitigation efforts behind this virus, we must first understand the virus itself. American Thought Leaders by The Epoch Times conducted interviews with Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
villages-news.com

Court provides protection from DeSantis’ distorted views of our constitutional freedoms

Over the past weeks, rulings by judges at different levels of our judicial system have painted a damning portrait of our governor. In case after case they have found Gov. Ron DeSantis’ arguments patently unconvincing and his actions unconstitutional. In spite of his claims, his authoritarian attempts at twisting constitutional principles to further a partisan and deeply ideological agenda have consistently endeavored to make our state less free and less safe.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 36

Assemblyman Palmesano joins GOP colleagues calling for Hochul Administration to reconsider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – On Friday, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano joined fellow Assembly Republicans to send a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, expressing concerns of potential staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers. As WENY News reported, all healthcare workers...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Brookings Institution

Pandemic Politics: Why Gavin Newsom beat the recall and Ron DeSantis is in trouble

In November 2018, Gavin Newsom won the race for the California governor with 62% of the vote, the highest share ever for a Democratic candidate. But by the summer of 2021, after a series of missteps, Newsom was in danger of losing a recall election that would have removed him from office. Polls showed a dead heat between supporters and opponents of the recall, a stunning development in one of the bluest states in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yoursun.com

LETTER: Single member district voting for commissioner

Today I presented the idea of Single Member District Voting to our Charter Review Board. In case you are unaware, our County Charter is similar to our Constitution. It describes the structure of our local government. Every six years, a Charter Review Board is appointed (which needs to change) by our commissioners to review our charter. Citizens are allowed three minutes to present their suggestions to the Charter Review Board at their meetings.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy