CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Who's Performing at the 2021 VMAs?

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be hosted by Doja Cat, who is nominated for several VMAs this year and will perform at the show on September 12. Here's the full list of stars.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Met Gala 2021: Viewers disappointed after Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and others fail to appear

The red carpet portion of the 2021 Met Gala has officially concluded, leaving many viewers wondering why past icons such as Blake Lively and Lady Gaga were not in attendance.On Monday, hundreds of Hollywood’s elite arrived on the iconic stairs of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to pay homage to the 2021 theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”While notable attendees included celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also making an appearance on the red carpet, many viewers were disappointed to find that there were also many unexplained absences.According to Twitter,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Fans Spotted Hailey Bieber Freaking Out in Excitement Over Justin's VMAs Performance

The VMAs are back! I mean, they were also back last year but the show was largely pre-recorded and semi-virtual, so things weren't exactly the same. And whomst performed? That'd be Justin Bieber. But apparently he wasn't down to walk the red carpet this year (too busy getting into his performance overalls), which means we tragically didn't get any VMAs red carpet pics of him and Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Complex

Kanye West Will Reportedly Give Surprise Performance at VMAs

Kanye West is still in the throes of promoting his latest offering, Donda, and now it appears that he might make a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night. Page Six reports that the Chicago rapper has been added as a “secret, last-minute performer” at the event, which is taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.Apparently, Kim Kardashian might also show up as well, having already attended his listening parties, including in the Chicago event at Soldier Field last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Cardi B
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Shawn Mendes
Vulture

Chlöe Annihilates the MTV VMAs With ‘Have Mercy’ Performance

Chlöe made her solo performance debut with “Have Mercy” at Sunday night’s MTV VMAs, and, sorry, but everyone else can go home now. The singer commanded the VMAs stage with such obvious star power that it kind of rendered the night’s other performances embarrassing by comparison. Introduced by her sister, Halle Bailey, Chlöe opened “Have Mercy” with an electric, operatic prelude that showed off her extensive vocal range, before issuing a primal scream and exploding into her debut single. Backed by a team of varsity-jacketed dancers, Chlöe proceeded to obliterate the VMAs stage with complicated choreography and flawless vocals. The singer is up for three awards at Sunday night’s ceremony as part of Chloe x Halle, including Best Group, Best R&B Video, and Best Quarantine Performance, but it’s safe to say that she has now adequately established herself as a solo artist.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes Adorably Dances To Girlfriend Camila Cabello’s Performance Of ‘Don’t Go Yet’ At VMAs

Shawn Mendes put his love for Camila Cabello on display during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, and we have the video to prove it. Shawn Mendes, 23, is so in love with Camila Cabello, 24. He made that crystal clear when he was spotted sweetly dancing to her performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The gorgeous singers were both on hand to perform during the show, but it was during Camila’s performance of “Don’t Go Yet” that Shawn proved he’s Camila’s biggest cheerleader.
THEATER & DANCE
IBTimes

Twitter Praises Normani's Show-Stopping 'Wild Side' Performance At The 2021 VMAs

Normani got the approval of the netizens after her 2021 VMAs performance. Normani made another show-stopping performance at the VMAs stage after her debut performance in 2019 when she performed "Wild Side." According to Entertainment Weekly, "Wild Side" was a quasi-tribute to Aaliyah and the choreography appeared like it was pulled from "Try Again." However, she took it further by rocking an all-white dance costume that was reminiscent of Aaliyah's "Million" music video.
CELEBRITIES
ourcommunitynow.com

Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners

The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. On Sunday night, the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. And we've got the full list of winners from one of the music industry's biggest nights of the year. Check it out below!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vma#Grammy Awards#Bts#Blackpink#Artist Of The Year#Mtv#American#Chl E#German#Swedish
TheWrap

MTV’s VMAs Ratings Slip 17% Among Adults 18-49

The 2021 VMAs on MTV declined 17% in ratings from last year. But that’s not necessarily a *bad* thing. Sunday’s VMAs on MTV alone had a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. The negative movement in that important demo is actually pretty positive when you consider the fact that many recent awards shows dropped 50% year to year.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look Rock Star Chic at 2021 Met Gala

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have arrived at the Met Gala! The duo walked the expansive carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, looking like music's coolest couple. Cabello dazzled in a sparkly purple cut-out gown with long wavy hair and matching purple makeup. Mendes bared his chest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
udiscovermusic.com

J Balvin And Vevo Release ‘Suerte’ Official Live Performance Video

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.
MUSIC
thecut.com

What Do You Think Camila Cabello Is Doing in This Video?

There is a moment at every Met Gala that becomes The Moment for me. In 2018, it was the presence of our Lord and Savior Pope Rihanna. In 2019, it was Karlie Kloss “looking camp right in the eye,” and then showing up in … this. For the 2021 Met Gala, the thing that will undoubtedly stick with me won’t be spooky Kim Kardashian nor will it be Kim Petras as a Horse Girl, though I wish it were so. Instead, the thing I will see tonight when I close my eyes — and every night, forever, until I die — will be this three-second clip of Camila Cabello doing something I am unable to explain in words. Is she practicing her poses? Is she just in a silly, goofy mood? Please, help. I cannot look away.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
567K+
Followers
60K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy