CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mike Norvell hammered on social media after stunning admission in postgame press conference

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Norvell’s FSU honeymoon is just about over following the brutal last-second loss to Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks had the ball with 6 seconds left and down 3 points at their own 41-yard-line, and the unthinkable happened. Jacksonville State ran 4 verticals down the field — yes, the one you likely used to run all the time on the NCAA Football game, and FSU wasn’t ready for it.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Florida State football: 5 realistic candidates to replace Mike Norvell

After an inexplicable loss to Jacksonville State Saturday night, here are five realistic candidates to replace Mike Norvell as Florida State football coach. On Saturday night, the Florida State Seminoles felt like a shoo-in to beat Jacksonville State after ralling to give Notre Dame a test in their season opener. What came was a tight game, and loss on a Hail Mary. It was the program’s first ever loss to an FCS program, which head coach Mike Norvell called “totally unacceptable” as he offered a fireable excuse.
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

VIDEO: Mike Norvell speaks after Thursday’s practice

“Thought it was a good day today. Continued to work situations preparing for Sunday night. I thought our guys hopped around with a good spirit and purpose,” said Mike Norvell after Florida State football’s second practice of game week. The Seminoles’ head coach met with the media after Thursday’s practice to talk final preparation for Notre Dame.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell talks after Florida State football’s OT loss to Notre Dame

Florida State football fell just short in a 41-38 overtime loss to Notre Dame. The Seminoles battled back from a late 18-point deficit to force overtime, but were blanked in the first period of over time. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after the game. Here’s some of what Norvell said.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Mike Norvell recaps Wednesday practice, looks ahead to JSU and more

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discussed Wednesday’s practice and looked ahead to Jacksonville State when speaking with the media. "Good day today. Yesterday, going back and watching the film, I thought we had solid work. We are minus one day in normal recovery, so guys are still pretty sore," Norvell said. "I thought we were able to implement our base things for gameplan, thought process [yesterday]. I thought today we had pretty good energy. Continued to work third down situations. Building upon us.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#Jacksonville State#Tackle Football#American Football#Gamecocks#Seminoles#Tomahawk Nation#Yard Fg#The Yahoel#Brentasjax
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell takes blame for loss to Jacksonville State

Florida State football suffered their first ever loss to an FCS opponent as Jacksonville State hit a hail mary on the last play of the game to top FSU 20-17. FSU is now 0-2 on the season and 3-8 under Mike Norvell. Norvell spoke to the media after the loss. Here’s some of what he had to say:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Live Updates: Mike Norvell, coordinators Monday Press Conference

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his coordinators - offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis - are scheduled to speak with the media on Monday, starting at 11 a.m. They will review last week's loss to Jacksonville State and then turn their focus forward towards this weekend's game at Wake Forest.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Mike Norvell goes in-depth on Monday about JSU loss, need for response

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media at length on Monday, discussing his team's 20-17 loss to Jacksonville State. "Looking back at some of the mistakes we made, especially there late, the number of missed assignments late in the game is something that we've just got to maintain focus on the play. Not get caught up in the outside circumstances, the emotion of it, trying to do so much rather than just going and trusting the fundamentals and trust the things that we need to do in order to execute.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

FSU football: One major concern from Mike Norvell’s press conference

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media Monday as the team prepares for their first road game in 2021 at Wake Forest. Coach Norvell looked visibly shaken in the early part of the press conference, and it seems the weight of the first-ever FSU loss against an FCS opponent wore on him. Rightfully so, FSU is a job where expectations are high no matter what, and I think he understands that expectation even better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida State football: Mike Norvell says team not giving up on season

Florida State second-year coach Mike Norvell knew he inherited a difficult situation with the Seminoles. He admits Saturday's loss to Jacksonville State was an unexpected low point. His players are resilient and will not hang their heads after a devastating setback, he said. Florida State is a 6.5-point underdog heading...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy