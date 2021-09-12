Mike Norvell hammered on social media after stunning admission in postgame press conference
Mike Norvell’s FSU honeymoon is just about over following the brutal last-second loss to Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks had the ball with 6 seconds left and down 3 points at their own 41-yard-line, and the unthinkable happened. Jacksonville State ran 4 verticals down the field — yes, the one you likely used to run all the time on the NCAA Football game, and FSU wasn’t ready for it.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
