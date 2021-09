This year overall, the state fair attendance was down compared to other years at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The attendance could be due to people being cautious about COVID, it could have been the first three days the weather was less than optimal for fair goers and it could have been people just being cautious because of the violence that has been fairly prevalent in the Twin Cities area. Whatever the reason, attendance was down comparted to other years.

