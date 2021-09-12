Growing Bolder: ‘Book of Joy’ Author Douglas Abrams; 96-Year-Old Swimmer John Corse; Jon Anderson of Yes

When times are tumultuous, wouldn’t it be something to be able to turn to two of the brightest minds ever for some much needed wisdom? Author Douglas Abrams actually got to do that. He sat down right between Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and his holiness, the Dalai Lama, and moderated a conversation that generated so many eye-opening lessons, he even wrote a book about it. The book is called “A Book of Joy,” and Abrams says the lessons he learned then are even more important now.