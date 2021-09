Much is happening in the state right now, and I’d like to bring your attention to some important information. Every 10 years the United States Census is taken to determine population growth or decline, and where people are currently living. This information is used to determine how to redraw electoral lines to reflect population shifts and changes in demographics. In Oregon the state legislature will redraw the electoral lines using Census data and input from public testimony.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO