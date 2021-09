Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, any current student, faculty or staff member who has already been fully vaccinated (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one of Johnson & Johnson)—whether at the University Health Center or elsewhere—can submit their names to be in the running to win a cash prize of $1,000. Individuals vaccinated in the coming weeks will be able to add their names to the pool as soon as they receive their second dose (or single dose of J&J).

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO