Hurricane Ida damages landmark Chauvin Sculpture Garden, but supporters plan to repair it
Hurricane Ida damaged one of Terrebonne Parish's most recognizable and unique landmarks, the Chauvin Sculpture Garden. Owned by Nicholls State University, the garden was created by self-taught artist Kenny Hill when he moved to Chauvin in 1988. A brick layer by trade, Hill created more than 100 concrete statues along Bayou Little Caillou before walking away from his art and his home about a decade later. Labeled a recluse, he left no trace of his whereabouts, but about 10,000 visitors each year visit the menagerie of angels, Cajuns, self portraits and other figures he left behind at 5337 Bayouside Drive.www.houmatoday.com
