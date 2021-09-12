CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination “action week”

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel implored Germans on Sunday to make use of a week-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches. Worried that Germany’s vaccination rate of around 62% will not be sufficient to stave off a winter...

