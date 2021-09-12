Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination “action week”

If opinion polls hold for another two weeks, a Corbynista party will be the largest force in the German parliament and the central pillar of the next government. Not much ever changes the character of Europe’s permanent regime. The neo-liberal corporatist structure is mostly locked into EU treaty law and the immutable Acquis. But this could be one of those rare shocks that seriously upsets the known order.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO