Get a jab! Merkel tells Germans before vaccination “action week”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel implored Germans on Sunday to make use of a week-long COVID-19 vaccination campaign in which people can get a free jab at mosques, shops and football pitches. Worried that Germany’s vaccination rate of around 62% will not be sufficient to stave off a winter...

