Motorcyclist dies in 2 vehicle crash early Sunday morning

By David Medina
 4 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal early Sunday morning crash that left a 28-year-old man dead.

According to KCPD, the crash happened at around 2:00 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and Independence Avenue.

An initial investigation indicates the driver was heading east on a Yamaha motorcycle when it crashed into Chevrolet SUV who was turning left.

The man died at the scene. The driver of the Chevorlet was also released at the scene.

