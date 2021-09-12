Motorcyclist dies in 2 vehicle crash early Sunday morning
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal early Sunday morning crash that left a 28-year-old man dead.
According to KCPD, the crash happened at around 2:00 a.m. near Kensington Avenue and Independence Avenue.
An initial investigation indicates the driver was heading east on a Yamaha motorcycle when it crashed into Chevrolet SUV who was turning left.
The man died at the scene. The driver of the Chevorlet was also released at the scene.
Comments / 2