Newark, NJ

Flag Flying At Newark Airport Terminal Honoring FLIGHT 93 Victims Retired Today After 20 Years

By OCSN10
ocscanner.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark Airport: A flag that’s flown at the terminal in honor of the victims of United flight 93 was retired this morning. Gate A17 where the victims of Flight 93 took their last steps on earth had an American flag that flew for twenty years in honor of the victims. This morning there was a flag retirements ceremony that brought out first responders in the area. The flag was retired with full honors by the NY/NJ Port Authority Police. The flag will become a permanent memorial for building 1. Terminal A1 which hasn’t changed since that fateful day is set to be demolished later on this year.

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

