NFL

How to watch Eagles vs. Falcons (9/12): Free live stream, time, TV, channel for NFL, Week 1

NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, face the Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in Week 1 of the NFL regular season on Sunday, September 12, 2021 (9/12/21) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Local fans can watch the game for free via a trial of fuboTV.

