CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Transitions can be stresses for humans, cattle

vanceairscoop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently sent my daughter to pre-K. As a mom who typically encourages her kid’s independence, I was unprepared for my own “first day of school experience.”. Norah was all smiles and couldn’t wait to start the day, while I was trying to hold it together. I felt better when I noticed that a variety of emotions were widespread on the school yard. Some kids like Norah were excited to start their day and others could not understand why their beloved parents were dropping them off at this scary place. I was not alone in my emotional state, with a lot of parents giving extra hugs before sending them on their way.

www.vanceairscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

How reframing stress can make it work for you

Reevaluating how you perceive stress can make a big difference to your mental health, general well-being, and success, according to new research. In a new study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, researchers trained adolescents and young adults at a community college to treat their stress response as a tool rather than an obstacle.
MENTAL HEALTH
countryfolks.com

Don’t stress heat stress

All dairy farmers can agree that cow comfort comes first. If cows aren’t feeling their best, then the whole farm won’t be at its best. During the summer when temperatures rise into the 90s, the humidity skyrockets and animals feel sluggish, some run the risk of becoming severely ill. “Heat...
AGRICULTURE
KTEN.com

How Art Can Help Relieve Stress

Originally Posted On: Can Art Help Relieve Stress? | Art Therapy for Stress (sageclinic.org) Excessive stress is nothing new to many people across the country, both young and old. Whether it’s a busy home or work life or you’re dealing with mental or physical health issues that are putting you on edge, there are alternative forms of treatment that may help relieve your stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inverse

5 types of food that can optimize health and reduce stress

Sabrina Szigeti was stressed in college. Like, more than most. Between being president of the creative writing club, clocking hours at a work-study job, and managing an online community for a popular Youtuber, there was limited freedom to think about salubrious dining. “I was full-time and determined to do well,...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Stress#Nutrition#Soybean#Livestock#Osu Extension
mensjournal.com

How Delta 8 Can Help With Sleep, Stress, And More

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. You’ve been asked the same questions for years:...
HEALTH
Daily Beast

Believe It or Not, Jewelry, Apps, and Journals Can Help Soothe Stress and Anxiety

Many people thought that 2021 would be a farewell to the stresses and anxieties of 2020 – a year that many would like to forget. If you’re like me, the stress of enduring a global pandemic, working from home while taking care of children, canceling travel plans and major events, and forgoing socializing with friends and family, was indeed a challenging, anxiety-ridden time.
MENTAL HEALTH
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Psychological capital can help workers cope with pandemic-related stress, researchers say

Morgantown, WV — Workers struggling with isolation and other issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic can harness their “psychological capital” to create adaptive coping strategies to help manage stress, results of a recent study suggest. Researchers from Salisbury University and West Virginia University conducted an online survey of 378 full-time workers...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Debates over wearing masks can cause stress in kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wearing of masks has become a divisive topic among parents across Central Florida. And that tension can easily be passed on to kids. Between coronavirus vaccinations, quarantines and masks, it’s clear the ongoing panic has impacted just about every aspect of our lives. Certified Counselor Dwight...
KIDS
insideedition.com

Dogs Can Distinguish Between Intentional and Unintentional Human Behavior: Study

Dogs are able to tell the difference between something that is done intentionally or unintentionally, researchers say. One more reason why our dogs are man’s best friend. “The dogs in our study clearly behaved differently depending on whether the actions of a human experimenter were intentional or unintentional,” author of the study, Dr. Britta Schunemann of Gottingen University.
ANIMALS
techxplore.com

Study: AI can make better clinical decisions than humans

It's an old adage: there's no harm in getting a second opinion. But what if that second opinion could be generated by a computer, using artificial intelligence? Would it come up with better treatment recommendations than your professional proposes?. A pair of Canadian mental-health researchers believe it can. In a...
MENTAL HEALTH
uatrav.com

Less is more: Minimalism can offer freedom, peace to stressed students

As I stood in my garage covered in sweat and grease stains, trying to find a place for a two-ton lever hoist next to a pile of tow straps and a broken violin, I made a decision. I will never have three storage buildings. Hundreds of dishes. A dozen bikes....
ARTS
Phys.org

Research shows dogs can relate human emotions to subsequent actions

New research has shed light on how an understanding of human emotions by man's best friend can help them predict our behavior and informs their decision making. Researchers at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, and the University of Lincoln, UK, observed the behavior of more than 90 domestic dogs to investigate how they relate human emotional displays to subsequent actions—abilities which were previously believed to be exclusive to humans.
ANIMALS
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
theurbannews.com

SNAP Benefits Will Increase

The Biden administration has approved the largest permanent expansion of food benefits in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thanks to a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the maximum SNAP benefit will climb to $835 a month for a family of four, an increase of 21%, beginning October 1, 2021. The resulting cost adjustment is the first time the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable shifts in the food marketplace and consumers’ circumstances over the past 45 years.
AGRICULTURE
WISH-TV

Study shows natural immunity is 7 times more protective than Pfizer vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a topic that is dividing the nation: What’s better, vaccination or natural immunity?. “Natural immunity works when the virus doesn’t evolve … when you don’t have a new variant that can evade natural immunity that you may have developed the first time around,” Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “One of the reasons why vaccines have been so important is because they have been shown to be protective against these new variants such as the delta variant, which is by far the most prevalent variant now.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
94.9 WMMQ

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy