Transitions can be stresses for humans, cattle

I recently sent my daughter to pre-K. As a mom who typically encourages her kid’s independence, I was unprepared for my own “first day of school experience.”. Norah was all smiles and couldn’t wait to start the day, while I was trying to hold it together. I felt better when I noticed that a variety of emotions were widespread on the school yard. Some kids like Norah were excited to start their day and others could not understand why their beloved parents were dropping them off at this scary place. I was not alone in my emotional state, with a lot of parents giving extra hugs before sending them on their way.