CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a tale of two weather regimes across the area over the next couple of days as a front gets hung up in the state. Along and north of U.S. Highway 20 today, mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected. South of that line, a little more sun and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest temperatures south of Interstate 80.