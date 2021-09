As you’re preparing for retirement, one of the most important questions to ask yourself is what age you want to begin claiming Social Security benefits. The earliest you can file is age 62, but for every month you wait beyond that age to claim, you’ll receive slightly larger checks. By waiting until age 70, you’ll collect your full benefit amount plus up to 32% extra each month for the rest of your life.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO