Meet the Authors: Virtual and in-person appearances week of Sept. 12

By The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Authors making in-person and virtual appearances the week of Sept. 12:. ** Richard Cowdrey: The author and illustrate will celebrate his new children's book, "Fiona Finds a Friend," in a free, in-person event at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at The Book Loft of German Village, 631 S. 3rd St. The fictional star of the book and its predecessor, "Fiona the Hippo," is based on the real baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Masks are recommended. To register, go to www.bookloft.com.

delcoculturevultures.com

Attend the Autumn Goddess Retreat Festival In Person Or Virtually

The 12th annual Autumn Goddess Retreat Festival will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 6 pm at the Freedom’s Foundation in Valley Forge, PA. The day celebrates women, and features a full day of holistic and wellness focused workshops and vendors. In light of the rising COVID...
VALLEY FORGE, PA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough author plans ‘meet and greet’

WESTBOROUGH – Journalist, Westborough resident and author of “Unto the Altar of God,” Larry Maloney, will hold a “meet and greet” at Tatnuck Bookseller on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. Now on sale at Tatnuck and through Amazon, Maloney’s book describes what happens when a teenage seminarian’s...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Florida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events, book signings and virtual events

The Ponte Vedra Writers group returns to in-person, free, and open-to-all meetings with Tallahassee developmental editor and writing coach Heather Whitaker, who explains the importance of the first 15 pages of an author’s manuscript, 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd. Signing. Author Julie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
southernminn.com

Meet author Lisa Wysocky

For a lively discussion and signing on books and writing, check out the St. Peter Public Library 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Lisa is the author of the award-winning "Cat Enright" cozy equestrian mysteries, now optioned for film and television. Other titles include: "Front of the Class" (with Brad Cohen), now a Hallmark movie; "Walking on Eggshells" (with Lisa Chapman, daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter); and "Hidden Girl" (with Shyima Hall), a Junior Library Guild selection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Irish Catholic#English#Project Narrative#Gramercy Books#Ohio State University
creativeloafing.com

Meet the Author: Bill Curry

'Bill Curry is a football legend. Not only is he a superstar for his amazing record as a player and coach, he has been a life-changing inspiration to those whose lives he has touched. Curry’s book, Ten Men You Meet in the Huddle: Lessons from a Football Life, will be the topic of his presentation at the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” event at 7pm on September 7th.
FOOTBALL
nmu.edu

'Backpacker' Editor and Author Visits NMU Virtually

Northern Michigan University's Visiting Writers Series will host a free presentation by award-winning journalist and Backpacker magazine senior editor Tracy Ross at 7 p.m. Due to Covid-19 travel issues, this will be an all virtual event. Ross is the author of The Source of All Things: A Memoir, in which...
MARQUETTE, MI
greensboro.com

Author Margaret Atwood reschedules UNCG appearance

GREENSBORO — Canadian author Margaret Atwood has postponed her planned appearance at UNCG from Sept. 24 to Feb. 6. Atwood has canceled all United States appearances through October 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns. She was scheduled to open the 2021-2022 University Concert and Lecture Series on Sept. 24 with an...
GREENSBORO, NC
Mining Journal

Knitting guild to meet in person

MARQUETTE — The UP North Knitting Guild has returned to in-person group knitting. Its first meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the lower level of Peter White Public Library, room No. 1. “We have an entire years worth of adventures to share, like how was...
MARQUETTE, MI
