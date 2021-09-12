How to answer “Why do you want this job?” in an interview

Knowing how to answer the question “Why do you want this job?” can be challenging if you’re unprepared. Although it’s among the most common interview questions, it can trip you up if you’re not ready for it.

Try not to think of this question as a challenge. Instead, think of it as an opportunity. It’s a chance to sell yourself, your skillset, and the level of commitment you’ll bring to their company — but only if you’re prepared.

Why do interviewers ask this question?

Simply put, an interviewer wants to know if you’ve done your homework. Have you researched the company? Did you read the job description carefully? In your answer, they’ll want to hear what you learned about company initiatives, their mission, and how your skills and experience fit in.

They also want to see that you have put in the time and effort to think through whether or not you personally are a good match for the role. You know yourself much better than they do. Yes, they’ve read your resume, met you, and are speaking to you, but this question is designed to help them see you through your own lens.

How to answer “Why do you want this job?”

The goal of your answer should be to explain why this job is a fit for you, as well as why you’re a fit for the company. You want to show enthusiasm not only for the position but for the company as a whole. This is especially true if you’re interviewing for a role that could be considered “standard” across multiple companies or industries.

It’s important to drop a few of the details from your prior research about the company into your answer to let the interviewer know that the way you work aligns with the way that this particular company operates.

Example: “Based on what I know about your company, my commitment to supporting fellow team members and their unique ideas through open communication aligns with your mission to create an environment where collaboration and creativity is valued.”

You can frame your answer to show how the company would benefit from your skills and expertise. The information you gleaned from your research into the company should help to craft your answer. For example, you can mention potential career growth opportunities and what you could bring to the company long term.

Example: “As a fast-growing company, you’ll need people with management experience to support growth and development. I have successfully overseen the creation of three new departments in the past year, and my experience with this would translate seamlessly into this role.”

It’s also impressive when you can seamlessly speak to what you know about the company and how you fit the mold, but also what else you can bring to the table and add to the mix.

Example: “Just as I know your current employees do, I place an extremely high value on effective client communication. I have a 100% client retention rate over the past five years that I attribute to the time, effort, and attention to detail I pay to these relationships.”

Tips for preparing ahead of your interview

Prior to your interview, it’s important to plan out how you’ll answer common interview questions like “Why do you want this job?” or “Why should we hire you?”

It can be helpful to think through the following points and jot down notes about what you want to say. This type of preparation can serve you well in the heat of the moment and help ensure you answer the question without faltering.

Research the company. Heading into the interview, it’s smart to do your research with regard to how the company operates, what their overarching goals are, and what their company culture is like. To do this, comb their website, social media pages, and even their employees’ professional networking pages on sites like LinkedIn to get a feel for what they’re all about.

Know your motivation. What motivated you to apply for the job in the first place? Think back to when you saw the job posting for the first time (Look it up if you need to refresh your memory). Pinpoint what signaled to you that this position might be a good fit for your skills and experience, you can use that as a starting point for how to answer this question.

Highlight your experience. Similarly, you want to integrate your experience and skills into your answer when you’re asked “Why do you want this job?” in an interview. You’ll want to use concrete examples with quantifiable results, but keep your statements succinct. It can be helpful to think of your answer like an elevator pitch in order to sell yourself as a good fit for the role.

Practice your answer. Part of your interview prep should include practicing your answers to potential interview questions out loud. Refer to notes as needed until you get into a good rhythm. You can even enlist a trusted friend or family member to listen to your answer and give you feedback.

You’re likely to be pretty nervous heading into an interview — that’s expected. To keep you from drawing a giant blank and blurting out something like “I’m not sure” or “I just do” when asked why you want the job in an interview, preparation and practice can go a long way.