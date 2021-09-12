CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to answer “Why do you want this job?” in an interview

By Ashley Jones
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqxWR_0btelMpw00

Knowing how to answer the question “Why do you want this job?” can be challenging if you’re unprepared. Although it’s among the most common interview questions, it can trip you up if you’re not ready for it.

Try not to think of this question as a challenge. Instead, think of it as an opportunity. It’s a chance to sell yourself, your skillset, and the level of commitment you’ll bring to their company — but only if you’re prepared.

Why do interviewers ask this question?

Simply put, an interviewer wants to know if you’ve done your homework. Have you researched the company? Did you read the job description carefully? In your answer, they’ll want to hear what you learned about company initiatives, their mission, and how your skills and experience fit in.

They also want to see that you have put in the time and effort to think through whether or not you personally are a good match for the role. You know yourself much better than they do. Yes, they’ve read your resume, met you, and are speaking to you, but this question is designed to help them see you through your own lens.

How to answer “Why do you want this job?”

The goal of your answer should be to explain why this job is a fit for you, as well as why you’re a fit for the company. You want to show enthusiasm not only for the position but for the company as a whole. This is especially true if you’re interviewing for a role that could be considered “standard” across multiple companies or industries.

It’s important to drop a few of the details from your prior research about the company into your answer to let the interviewer know that the way you work aligns with the way that this particular company operates.

Example: “Based on what I know about your company, my commitment to supporting fellow team members and their unique ideas through open communication aligns with your mission to create an environment where collaboration and creativity is valued.”

You can frame your answer to show how the company would benefit from your skills and expertise. The information you gleaned from your research into the company should help to craft your answer. For example, you can mention potential career growth opportunities and what you could bring to the company long term.

Example: “As a fast-growing company, you’ll need people with management experience to support growth and development. I have successfully overseen the creation of three new departments in the past year, and my experience with this would translate seamlessly into this role.”

It’s also impressive when you can seamlessly speak to what you know about the company and how you fit the mold, but also what else you can bring to the table and add to the mix.

Example: “Just as I know your current employees do, I place an extremely high value on effective client communication. I have a 100% client retention rate over the past five years that I attribute to the time, effort, and attention to detail I pay to these relationships.”

Tips for preparing ahead of your interview

Prior to your interview, it’s important to plan out how you’ll answer common interview questions like “Why do you want this job?” or “Why should we hire you?

It can be helpful to think through the following points and jot down notes about what you want to say. This type of preparation can serve you well in the heat of the moment and help ensure you answer the question without faltering.

Research the company. Heading into the interview, it’s smart to do your research with regard to how the company operates, what their overarching goals are, and what their company culture is like. To do this, comb their website, social media pages, and even their employees’ professional networking pages on sites like LinkedIn to get a feel for what they’re all about.

Know your motivation. What motivated you to apply for the job in the first place? Think back to when you saw the job posting for the first time (Look it up if you need to refresh your memory). Pinpoint what signaled to you that this position might be a good fit for your skills and experience, you can use that as a starting point for how to answer this question.

Highlight your experience. Similarly, you want to integrate your experience and skills into your answer when you’re asked “Why do you want this job?” in an interview. You’ll want to use concrete examples with quantifiable results, but keep your statements succinct. It can be helpful to think of your answer like an elevator pitch in order to sell yourself as a good fit for the role.

Practice your answer. Part of your interview prep should include practicing your answers to potential interview questions out loud. Refer to notes as needed until you get into a good rhythm. You can even enlist a trusted friend or family member to listen to your answer and give you feedback.

You’re likely to be pretty nervous heading into an interview — that’s expected. To keep you from drawing a giant blank and blurting out something like “I’m not sure” or “I just do” when asked why you want the job in an interview, preparation and practice can go a long way.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Grace Under Fire: How to Respond to Tough Job Interview Questions

It’s one of the biggest sources of anxiety when you’re on the job market: being faced with tough interview questions that you aren’t quite sure how to answer. It can feel like being in a pressure cooker, where every gesture, every word, every idea you convey is under the most intense scrutiny. And, if you’re applying to a job that you’re really excited about and truly think is the best fit for you, the stakes can seem even higher.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Ladders

I did 8 rounds of interviews and still didn’t get the job

When it comes to job interviews, more isn’t always better. Even Google, which used to be known for having its candidates go through 15 to 25 interviewing rounds, has concluded that four is the ideal number of interviews before they provide diminishing returns. Google came to this conclusion after it reviewed its hiring practices and drastically reduced the number of interviews required for making hiring decisions.
JOBS
Thrive Global

The skills that make leaders go from average to visionary (and how to recognize them)

If there was ever a time where emotional intelligence was needed, this moment in our global evolution would be it. New leadership – the kind we need more of in our world and we’ll see more of in the future of work calls for emotional intelligence. Have I said it enough? Maybe. I know I’ve written about it quite a bit and it’s the game changer between ok leaders and leaders who are changemakers.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#You Want This#Linkedin
Parade

How to Use Social Media to Launch a New Second Act—Including The One Question To Ask Yourself, According to Doree Shafrir

They say it’s never too late to start again. After all, Nora Ephron was 50 when she directed her first film and Julia Child was 49 when her first cookbook was published. Although there are, of course, “some limitations,” Thanks for Waiting author and Forever35 podcast cohost Doree Shafrir believes people “have more opportunities for second acts than they might think they do.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Why Are People Quitting? Burnout's Just the Tip of the Iceberg

As the world struggles with a virus that continues to adapt, business leaders are navigating an equally complicated and evolving workplace. The conversation has shifted from remote work to hybrid work. Health isn't just about physical ailments but also emotional and psychological ones. Perhaps more than anything, people want stability--and, increasingly, they're leaving their jobs behind to find it.
HEALTH
Motley Fool

If These 5 Things Apply to You, It May Be Time to Quit Your Job

Don't hang in there at a miserable job when there are better options out there. Instead, know when it's time to resign. While the U.S. economy is still down many jobs compared to the number available before the pandemic hit, there are still jobs to be found. And if you're stuck in one that's not working out, it may be time to call it quits and move on. Here's how to know if it's time to dust off that resume and start exploring other options.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hbr.org

When Everyone’s Quitting … Except You

One of my clients is an executive who has been with her company for more than 20 years. Over the past several months many of her peers have moved on from the company, part of 2021’s turnover tsunami. She’s now surrounded by new hires and she worries that she is being associated with the “way things used to be” and unfairly seen as someone who isn’t innovative, strategic or willing to take risks by virtue of being a “long-timer” at the company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Rolling Stone

14 Lessons You Should Know Before You Start Your Business

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Starting a business can be an intimidating undertaking, especially when it’s your first one. You’re often feeling imposter syndrome in full force, and no matter how much planning and research you do ahead of time, rarely does any aspect of business go how you’d expect.
ECONOMY
Dice Insights

Android Developer Job Interview: Questions and Skills You Need to Know

For roughly 15 years, mobile development has attracted millions of technologists. Android and iOS developers remain in high demand within companies of all sizes. While many technologists gravitate toward Apple’s platform, Android remains the largest in the world—with handsome compensation to match, if you have the right skills and background.
COMPUTERS
Ladders

How to spot job recruitment traps — and unlock key information during an interview

Professional job recruiters have a tough task in finding the right candidate for the job, and doing so on a timely and efficient basis. In pursuing that task, recruiters may plant — intentionally or inadvertently — “trap doors” in the job recruitment process that the candidate didn’t see coming. That scenario could impact the future employee’s professional mindset if that candidate accepts a position on terms that change, stack up, or vanish after the contract is signed. Below, we discuss five scenarios that will help you decide when to say yes or no to a job offer.
JOBS
Inc.com

3 Ways to Collaborate More Efficiently and Avoid Burnout

Chances are, you're collaborating too much. Excessive collaboration - created when the pace, volume and diversity of meetings, phone calls, email, IM and other collaborative platforms erodes performance and well-being -- was already high before the pandemic, and it's continued to expand over the last year. Now, emerging research from the Connected Commons shows that collaboration consumes 85 percent or more of most peoples' work week--and our work interactions are drifting earlier into the morning and later into the evening. Dysfunctional collaboration invisibly undermines performance and effectiveness of entrepreneurial teams and has become a primary source of burnout, attrition and poor decision-making as well.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
missmillmag.com

5 Best Jobs That You Can Do On The Road

Imagine being able to earn an income while you travel. No office, no desk job, no 9 to 5 – just money in your pocket for whatever hours you work. Are you the kind of person who wants to travel and at the same time earn a living? Here is our list of the top five jobs that you can do on the road.
JOBS
Ladders

Turns out too much free time can be a bad thing

• There’s such a thing as having too much free time, according to a new study. • Depending on how you spend free time, it could diminish your well-being. • There’s a difference between productive free time and unproductive free time. Having free time is what a lot of people...
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy