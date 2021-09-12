CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Julie Andrews’ Granddaughter, Hope, Is A Skilled Stage Actor And Weightlifter

Julie Andrews’ granddaughter, Hope Hamilton, is a skilled stage actor and also a weightlifter! She’s following very closely in her grandmother’s footsteps as she has become a pretty seasoned stage performer, who recently wrapped up her run in the ensemble for the production of Camelot in Sag Harbor, New York at the Bay Street Theater.

She was born to Emma Walton Hamilton and Stephen Hamilton, who are the founders of Bay Street Theater and serve as co-artistic director and executive director. Hope’s role in Camelot has a great deal of meaning in the family, as Andrews herself played the role of Queen Guenevere in the 1960 Broadway production of Camelot. As predicted, Andrews was absolutely thrilled to see her granddaughter perform in the same show.

Meet Hope Hamilton, Julie Andrews’ multi-talented granddaughter

“She came on opening night,” Hope told the Sag Harbor Express. “She loved it. She has always been super supportive of me, but this one is extra special because now we can share our experiences and compare them.”

In addition to doing stage work in New York theaters, she has also appeared in the Hampton Ballet Theater School’s production of The Nutcracker, along with both Freaky Friday and Little Women at the Southhampton Cultural Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFjaN_0btelHQJ00
Hope Hamilton in ‘Camelot’ / COURTESY BAY STREET THEATER

Hope is now a rising senior at the Ross School in East Hampton, New York, and hopes to major in musical theater and English when she gets to college. In high school, she’s been very involved in the theater program there and has performed in shows like Annie, Fame!, Alice in Wonderland, and Julius Caesar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYTJ8_0btelHQJ00
CAMELOT, Julie Andrews, Majestic Theater, New York, 1960-63 / Everett Collection

As aforementioned, Hope is also a skilled weightlifter. This is something she began taking on more seriously in 2020. “As someone who’s struggled all my life with feeling different, there’s a unique emotional component that comes when weightlifting that makes me feel powerful, physically equal to my peers. Something that I have never felt before,” she says. “I have become more accepting of myself and immensely proud of myself. I found a passion in lifting, and while it’s still a work in progress, I know that I can really find self love in doing this work.”

