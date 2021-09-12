This Chinese city stops buses, trains to stem new Covid outbreak
Sep. 12—Authorities in a city in eastern China have advised residents not to leave the city and suspended bus and train services along with other public facilities in order to contain a coronavirus outbreak, according to local reports. According to the Xinhua News Agency, local officials in Putian in eastern China's Fujian province have said residents must not leave the city without good reason such as seeking medical treatment. They must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced.www.tribuneledgernews.com
