Quincy, MA

SPRITUALLY SPEAKING: A record number of drug overdose deaths: America's invisible epidemic

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are all kinds of addicts, I guess. We all have pain. And we all look for ways to make the pain go away.” -- Sherman Alexie. One hundred thousand deaths. That’s equivalent to the whole population — every woman, man and child — in places like Quincy, Massachusetts; and South Bend, Indiana; and Albany, New York; and West Palm Beach, Florida. One hundred thousand deaths: that’s 40,000 more deaths than happened in the entire Vietnam War, from 1956 to 1975. Thirty times more deaths than happened on Sept. 11, 2001. It’s equal to three full capacity baseball games at Fenway Park or two sell outs at Yankee Stadium. No matter how you add it up, 100,000 people dying is a huge number.

