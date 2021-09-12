CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BEIJING (AP) — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities.

Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced.

China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. Authorities say most cases are traced to travelers arriving from Russia, Myanmar and other countries.

In Putian, 19 new infections that were believed to have been acquired locally were reported in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, according to the National Health Commission. One was reported in Quanzhou, also in Fujian.

The first cases in Putian were students from Xianyou county, but experts suspect the outbreak might have originated with the father of one student who returned from Singapore on Aug. 4, according to the official Global Times newspaper.

The traveler, identified by the surname Lin, underwent a 14-day quarantine and nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, the Global Times said, citing local authorities. It said he tested positive on Friday.

Residents of villages in Xianyou where infections were found were barred from leaving, the newspaper said.

Bus and train service to Putian was suspended Saturday, Global Times said.

Elsewhere in Putian, cinemas, card rooms, gyms, tourist sites and other facilities were ordered closed, the city government announced. Restaurants and supermarkets were told to “strictly control” customer numbers and to check for fevers. Schools were ordered to require students to wear masks in class.

Experts were sent to Putian to oversee disease-control work, the Health Commission announced Saturday.

China has reported 4,636 coronavirus deaths out of 95,199 confirmed cases.

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Chinese Government#Gyms#Ap#Serologic#The Global Times#The Health Commission
Times Daily

Latest: Second Chinese city sees outbreak of delta variant

BEIJING — A second city in southeastern China has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases in a delta variant outbreak that started late last week. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

China is rushing to eradicate a new Covid-19 cluster in schoolchildren.

China is rushing to eradicate a new Covid-19 cluster in schoolchildren. On Tuesday, cities in southern China closed schools and ordered millions of people to be tested in an effort to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak that has raised fears about infections among unvaccinated students. After Delta variant cases connected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
investing.com

COVID-19 cases in southeast China more than double as Delta spreads

BEIJING (Reuters) - New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus. The National Health Commission said 59 new locally transmitted cases were reported...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Chinese city launches ‘food court’ for elephants in case of future migrating herds

A 670,000 square metre food base has been launched in southwest China for migrating elephants amid hopes the “dining hall” will help resolve conflicts between local residents and wild elephants.Officials in Jinghong, in Yunnan province, launched the food court for migrating elephants after a herd of 14 Asian elephants — originally 17 in number — trekked almost 500 kilometres across the country this summer.The Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday that the construction of the food base – also known as ‘Elephants’ dining hall’ —  was launched in December last year and completed in May at the cost of...
PETS
104.1 WIKY

China’s Fujian reports new COVID-19 cases for fifth day

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s southeastern province of Fujian, the focus of the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, reported its fifth straight day of new local infections, though cases remained contained in three cities on the coast. The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 50 new locally transmitted cases were reported for...
TRAVEL
gcaptain.com

Shanghai And Ningbo Start Reopening After Typhoon Chanthu

(Bloomberg) –Shanghai is restarting flights and some container port operations as weakening Typhoon Chanthu heads slowly out to sea. Shanghai’s container port, the world’s biggest, will gradually resume some container-related activities from 7 p.m. Tuesday following a suspension because of the storm, the operator said in a statement. Shanghai Airport Group said earlier on Tuesday that flights through Hongqiao airport would gradually resume from 10 a.m. Tuesday, and those at Pudong International would restart at 2 p.m.
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

China warns US against adding 'Taiwan' to name of Taipei's

Beijing [China], September 15 (ANI): China has warned the United States against recognising a change of the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, urging America to abide by the one-China principle. This comes amid reports that America is "seriously considering"...
FOREIGN POLICY
natureworldnews.com

Typhoon Chanthu to Hit China After Impacting Philippines and Taiwan

After Typhoon Chanthu impacted portions of the Philippines and Taiwan the previous week and this weekend respectively, it has a new region it's targeting for the upcoming week. Portions of mainland China are the targeted area to experience the Chanthu's wrath this week, AccuWeather forecasters said. Typhoon Chanthu. Last week,...
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

This country might go into lockdown because of a new COVID variant

Officials are worried “a new strain of the delta variant” could force Israel into lockdown, as the country has reached a high number of active cases compared to two months ago, according to The Jerusalem Post. Israel has been a benchmark for a vaccination with one of the highest vaccination...
WORLD
investing.com

Chinese Factory, Retail Sector Growth Stumbles Over COVID-19 Outbreaks

Investing.com – China's factory and retail sectors hit a bump on the road to economic recovery in August thanks to COVID-19 outbreaks and supply disruptions. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released earlier in the day said industrial production grew 5.3% year-on-year, its weakest pace since July 2020. The growth was also lower than both the 5.8% in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and July’s 6.4% growth.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China, Vietnam should avoid magnifying S. China Sea disputes - China's Wang Yi

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China and Vietnam should refrain from unilateral actions regarding the South China Sea that could complicate the situation and magnify disputes, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told a Vietnamese official, China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. State Councillor Wang was speaking with Vietnamese Deputy Prime...
CHINA
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy