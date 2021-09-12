CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 prompting Indian professionals to switch industries: Survey

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Sep. 12—The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has prompted professionals to rethink their career paths and switch industries amid pay cuts, according to a new survey. Amazon India commissioned the survey to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on the pulse of working professionals across industries. The survey, conducted by data intelligence company Morning Consult, found that a majority of respondents were actively searching for a job.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

COVID-19 pandemic causing challenges in furniture industry

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) -The pandemic has brought challenges to many industries; the furniture industry is no different. Dixon Furniture in Lufkin said their distributors and sales representatives tell them it has been very difficult to make the product due to labor woes. Davy Hobson the owner of Dixon Furniture said they work with outside companies to provide products, but there has been a significant decline in merchandise production.
LUFKIN, TX
Florida Star

Indian University Pushes For Online Mode Over Covid-19 Concerns

NEW DELHI — India’s leading university, the Jawaharlal Nehru University, reopened on Sept. 6 for Ph.D. research scholars, Ph.D. (PWD), and 9B students as part of the phased opening of the varsity, which said that other students will, however, have to wait longer to attend physical classes, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We need to have a uniform protocol for all. Online mode […]
COLLEGES
Providence Business News

How the Hospitality Industry Can Weather the COVID-19 Storm

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the hospitality landscape is an understatement. The changes due to the pandemic have brought most of the industry to its knees. Over the past year, whether it was state grants, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, or Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC), there have been so many opportunities for the industry to capitalize on the resources available to them. Were these funding sources enough to revitalize hospitality businesses and help them weather the storm?
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Covid#Economy#Pti#Amazon India
oilmanmagazine.com

The Petrochemical Industry Versus COVID-19

The petrochemical industry is the last process that hydrocarbons face before becoming raw material. After applying different processes and treatments to hydrocarbon products, elements that are essential for the development of several industries are obtained. Therefore, it occupies a crucial place for the development of the world economy, since industrial...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bocaratontribune.com

Indian state is hit with Nipah virus amid Covid-19 crisis

Kerala, the southern state in India is trying to stop the spread of the Nipah virus while fighting the Covid-19 virus. As reported by The Los Angeles Times, Kerala is on high alert after a 12-year-old child was killed by the virus Sept. 5. Health officials have started isolating people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
constructforstl.org

The State of the Construction Industry Post COVID-19

The construction industry is strong and resilient and is used to weathering storms and recessions; however, how has the construction industry weathered a pandemic?. The industry has remained essential in many locations throughout the country during the pandemic, and contractors have largely remained busy, albeit managing through significant uncertainty like everyone else and dealing with project delays and/or cancellations.
CONSTRUCTION
Nature.com

Knowledge, awareness and practices of Pakistani professionals amid-COVID-19 outbreak

End of the year 2019 marks an unprecedented outbreak of a pandemic named COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2. It was first discovered in China and later spread to the whole world, currently inflicting almost 200 countries. After China, few other countries have emerged as potential epicenters of this disease including the US, Italy, Spain and Pakistan, as indicated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Since proper preventive and curative measures in the form of a vaccine or medication are currently unavailable throughout the world, the only remedy devised to stop the spread of this virus is self-isolation. Such a measure necessitates ample awareness and understanding among people to avoid actions that lead to the spread of this virus. Pakistan is the fifth-most populous country in the world (212.2 million) and has a record of contagious outbreaks in the past. Therefore, it is key to evaluate the general understanding regarding the cause, spread and control of this disease in Pakistani population and acquire data to anticipate the possible spread and persistence of this disease to design relevant preventive measures. We have attempted to collect such data from professionals who are susceptible to acquiring the infection due to an unavoidable exposure. Keeping in view the current lock down, we have relied on an internet based collection of data by filling a self-designed questionnaire that is responded to by 1132. Descriptive and Frequency Analysis were performed on the responses received using MS Excel and SPSS software. A total of 1132 individuals responded to the questionnaire among which include academic (45.8%), non-academic (20.8%), healthcare (7.8%), security (5.9%) and other (19.7%) professionals. The questionnaire addressed the level of basic information regarding the cause, spread, cure and prevention of this disease among professionals, in an attempt to provide directions for awareness campaigns at different levels in Pakistan and provide a model for similar outbreaks in the future.To our expectations, almost after a month of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, above 50% to up to 90% of the recorded responses against every question showed ample understanding regarding the cause, spread and control of the disease which is an indicator of effective public awareness campaigns throughout the country largely based on media drive.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Providence Business News

Survey: Small businesses report renewed anxiety amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – After hopes that a return to normalcy was on the horizon during early summer, many small businesses are growing increasingly concerned about their futures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country. According to a national survey released on Tuesday by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
routesonline.com

Wizz Air switches some Abu Dhabi flights to Dubai because of COVID-19 restrictions

The changes affect routes operated by Wizz Air’s Hungarian AOC. Wizz Air has transferred six of its routes to the UAE from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Dubai International (DXB), citing the current COVID-19 travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi. The six routes affected are all operated by Wizz Air’s Hungarian AOC;...
WORLD
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
San Angelo LIVE!

SURVEY: Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates?

HAMDEN, CT – Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates? A survey held by Quinnipiac University polled over 1,000 Americans and asked them questions related to COVID-19. First they were asked whether they support or oppose requiring COVID-19 vaccines of: Healthcare workers 57 percent support 40 percent oppose Federal government employees and contractors 53 percent support 45 percent oppose Employees of businesses  50 percent support 49 percent oppose Students at universities 50 percent support 48 percent oppose;  Students age 12 and over 48 percent support 49…
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLOX

New survey reveals Mississippians views on COVID-19 policies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Of the Mississippi voters who were surveyed, a little more than half have been vaccinated. Still, only 37% of the state’s total population is fully vaxxed according to the most updated report by the State Department of Health. But in speaking with folks, it’s clear that these answers aren’t always written in stone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MedicalXpress

Survey shows healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 at home

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Israel has found evidence that suggests healthcare workers are more likely to become infected with COVID-19 at home than on the job. They have published a paper on the open-access JAMA Network Open describing the results of surveys they conducted at Hadassah Medical Center.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Times

Increase in demand prompts Gainesville COVID-19 testing site to move

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WebMD

1 in 7 Dropped Friends Over COVID-19 Vaccine Views: Survey

Sept. 15, 2021 -- About 1 in 7 Americans have ended friendships during the past year due to divided views over COVID-19 vaccines, according to a new survey. The survey of 1,000 Americans, which was conducted by OnePoll on Sept. 2, examined why people have ended friendships throughout the pandemic. Overall, about 16% of people had nixed three friendships since March 2020.
RELATIONSHIPS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy