Broken water main repaired in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Authorities said water has been restored to parts of Petersburg more than 24 hours after a 10-inch water main broke.

"If there is any discoloration in the water, residents should run cold water until clear," Joanne Williams, the city's communications director, said in an email at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 600 block of W. Washington Street, between Guarantee and N. Jones streets, will remain closed until it can be repaved Monday, officials said.

However, the entrances to the Appomattox Regional Governor's School will be open.

City of Petersburg

Officials said a contractor was at the site Sunday working to repair the 10-inch pipe, which ruptured at some point early Saturday morning.

Work was slow going because workers found old rail lines over the broken pipe.

Once those were removed, workers discovered "the age and condition of the line was significantly worse than expected," Williams said.