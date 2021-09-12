CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

SEPT-11-20TH-ANNIVERSARY — The world solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, grieving lost lives and shattered American unity in commemorations that unfolded just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. Victims’ relatives and four U.S. presidents paid respects at the sites where hijacked planes killed nearly 3,000 people in the deadliest act of terrorism on American soil. By Jennifer Peltz and Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 1,150 words, photos. With SEPT-11-BUSH — Bush warns of domestic extremism, appeals to ‘nation I know’ (sent).

SEPT-11-DOCUMENTS — The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document details contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but does not provide proof that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the plot. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 870 words, photo.

For more 9/11 anniversary coverage, click here.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Iran agreed Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards into surveillance cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, averting a diplomatic showdown this week. By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 530 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government says. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 520 words, photo.

————————————————————————

MORE ON SEPT. 11 ANNIVERSARY

————————————————————————-

SEPT 11-20TH ANNIVERSARY-MEDIA — Many of the media outlets that explore the country’s differences, pausing Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, recalled almost wistfully the sense of common purpose that united Americans in the aftermath of that day. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SPORTS-SEPT 11-ANNIVERSARY — The Mets and Yankees held a Subway Series game on Sept. 11 for the first time on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, as stadium’s around the country paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 killed in the terrorist attacks. A raucous, emotional crowd packed the stadium in Flushing 45 minutes before first pitch, waving American flags and holding signs promsing to “Never Forget” during a ceremony that included over a dozen Mets players from the 2001 team. SENT: 7,420 words, photos.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

AL-QAIDA-ZAWAHRI — Al-Qaida chief appears in 9/11 video amid rumors he is dead. SENT: 300 words.

PAKISTAN-RAINS — Torrential rains kill 17, destroy homes in northern Pakistan. SENT: 140 words.

SPAIN-WILDFIRE — More evacuated as Spain deploys military against wildfire. SENT: 300 words/

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————————————————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. SENT: 300 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. SENT: 250 words, photos..

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — A wildfire near Castaic Saturday has led to the closure of a part of a major freeway in Southern California, officials told local media. SENT: 330 words, photos.

————————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————————

JAPAN-VIETNAM — Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. SENT: 330 words, photos.

JAPAN-SUBMARINE — Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry says, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. SENT: 270 words,, photos.

ASIA-TYPHOON — Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan with heavy rain Sunday as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast heading for Shanghai. SENT: 220 words, photos,.

————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

————————-

SPORTS

—————————

TEN-US-OPEN — British teenager Emma Raducanu has beaten Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open final to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in the professional era. The 18-year-old Raducanu is ranked 150th and needed to win three matches during preliminary rounds just to get into the main draw.

————————————

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

AP News in Brief at 6:02 p.m. EDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in New Orleans will thoroughly inspect senior living apartments in the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida after finding people living in buildings without working generators, which left residents trapped in wheelchairs on dark, sweltering upper floors, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday. Hundreds were...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
MILITARY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
The Independent

Kim Jong-un shows off 20kg weight loss and new haircut resembling his grandfather’s

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un took centre stage at a military dogs parade, his first public appearance in some time revealing a remarkable weight loss and tanned look.Pictures from the event were released through North Korean state media late on Thursday, with the reports saying it took place on Wednesday evening. The images showed the leader wearing a cream-coloured suit, a silver tie and sporting a haircut reminiscent of his grandfather, the country's founder Kim Il-sung.As the clock struck midnight, Mr Kim emerged to applause from the crowd at Pyongyang’s Kim Il-sung Square, state media reported.Although he did not...
WORLD
