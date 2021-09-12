CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Air Quality Alert issued for Yakima by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 03:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yakima AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.

