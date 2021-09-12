CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do Retroreflectors Give You Super Vision at Night?

By Rhett Allai
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a dark and stormy night. (I've always wanted to start off with that line.) You were driving home from work. The rain had finally stopped, but the roads were wet and shiny, making it difficult to see the lane markers painted on the surface. It seemed like the headlights only made things worse. But after turning onto another road, everything got better. You could clearly see the lines on the street, as though battery-powered lights were illuminating your way. But that light was actually coming from slightly raised markers called retroreflectors. These are optical devices that always reflect light back to the source from which it came—no matter which orientation the device has.

