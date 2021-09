Chelsea were working late into deadline day to get one more transfer over the line; a transfer they believe will give them the edge in this year’s Premier League title race. The player, Atletico Madrid’s highly-rated midfielder Saul Niguez, was once touted with a move to Manchester United. Thereafter, the versatile Spaniard was linked with every Champions League contending team, but it’s the 2020/21 Champions, who won the race for his signature.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO