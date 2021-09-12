CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Guillermo Del Toro’s New Movie Gets Hit With A Delay

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t seen a new movie from Guillermo del Toro since he won a pair of Academy Awards for producing and directing The Shape of Water, and now we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for his next effort after Nightmare Alley was hit with a delay. By the...

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Babadook’ Reunion with Jennifer Kent, Essie Davis Set for Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Horror Series

Academy Award winner and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro has set a packed lineup of genre movie powerhouses for his Netflix horror anthology series, “Cabinet of Curiosities.” Among directors contributing episodes to the series are “The Babadook” filmmaker Essie Davis, who will reunite with that film’s breakout star, Essie Davis, for an episode. Also bringing stories to the series are “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” director Ana Lily Amirpour, “Mandy” director Panos Cosmatos, “Splice” director Vincenzo Natali, and more. See first details from Netflix below.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Guillermo del Toro Assembling a Monstrous Team for Cabinet of Curiosities

Well, it’s not called Cabinet of Curiosities for nothing. Aren’t you curious who else is involved in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix horror anthology series? Per The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the Oscar-winning director has assembled a cast that includes The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, The Babadook star Essie Davis, The Wire’s Glynn Turman, Westworld’s Ben Barnes, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?’s Tim Blake Nelson among many, many others. The eight-episode series — originally titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight — has also built a team of writers and directors including Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer, Deadwood writer Regina Corrado, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Hannibal director Vincenzo Natali, and Babadook writer-director Jennifer Kent, who reunites with Davis for her episode. Two of the episodes are based on original stories by del Toro, who serves as co-showrunner alongside his Shape of Water executive producer J. Miles Dale. (Disappointed that HBO didn’t renew Lovecraft Country? Two episodes will be based on H.P. Lovecraft stories.) The series has gone into production in Toronto and is set to hit Netflix in 2022. Find more details on each episode below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Richard Jenkins
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Rooney Mara
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Empire

Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology Unveils Stellar Directors Line-Up

Here’s a short sentence that should get you very excited: Guillermo del Toro horror anthology. It’s the sort of thing that feels like it should already exist, and now that we realise it doesn’t (yet), we need it all the more. Netflix has confirmed that its upcoming GdT-driven series (formerly known as '10 After Midnight') will be called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities, with eight episodes described as “a macabre mashup of genre-defining horror”, with filmmakers and stars hand-picked by the man himself. If all of that sounds tantalising wait until you see who he’s picked.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Guillermo Del Toro Opening His ‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ For Netflix Next Year

Netflix will get “curiouser and curiouser” next year. Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has lined up an impressive slate of writers, directors and actors for his horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities that will hit Netflix in 2022, as reported by Deadline. Production has already started in Toronto on the...
MOVIES
primetimer.com

Guillermo del Toro's Netflix horror anthology series unveils a new title and cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Andrew Lincoln and Crispin Glover

Ordered in May 2018 as 10 After Midnight, the Oscar-winning filmmaker's horror anthology series will be retitled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. Netflix also announced that a cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
FanSided

Demetrius Grosse cast in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Demetrius Grosse played Emile LaRoux in only one episode of Fear the Walking Dead, but this character intrigued me for some reason. I would love to see a Tales of the Walking Dead episode about him. Deadline has reported that Grosse will join fellow Walking Dead Universe actor Andrew Lincoln in the Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Cabinet of Curiosities”: Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Horror Series Will Feature Episodes by Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and More!

From Netflix and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro comes the anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities,” and the lineup of attached directors and stars is incredibly impressive. No surprise there, however, as del Toro himself is hand-picking the talent. Deadline reports that episode directors for the series will include Panos Cosmatos...
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Announces Monster List of Cast, Writers and Directors

While it could be set aside as nothing more than your usual announcement of cast, writers and directors this is the Guillermo Del Toro that we're talking about. Netflix has just announced a ginormous list of talent that the director has brought on board his anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. It is a much better title than the previously announced Guillermo del Toro Present 10 After Midnight. Seriously, this is going to raise the bar on horror anthology series across all streamers when it airs. Guaranteed.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Guillermo del Toro teams with Netflix for Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology featuring some of horror’s heavy-hitters

The iconic Guillermo del Toro is heading to Netflix with a group of horror filmmakers in hopes of scaring every viewer!. Deadline reports that Netflix will produce Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, a new anthology series from del Toro, J. Miles Dale, Gary Ungar, and Regina Corrado. Cabinet of Curiosities is created, and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro and sees Dale and Corrado co-executive producing. Dale will also serve as show-runner alongside Ungar.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
mxdwn.com

Guillermo del Torro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Sets Cast Including Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Luke Roberts; Series Gets New Title

Netflix has announced the cast for Guillermo del Torro’s (The Shape of Water) upcoming anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, via Deadline. The streamer also confirmed the new title from the original, Guillermo del Torro Presents 10 After Midnight. Joining the cast are Essie Davis (Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries), Luke Roberts...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

Coming to Streaming: ‘The Croods: Family Tree,’ ‘Red Notice,’ Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix project and More

“The Croods: Family Tree” will stream on Hulu and Peacock, a spinoff of the movie and last-year’s sequel. The six-episode series centers on the character voiced by “Star Wars” star Kelly Marie Tran. It’s the ongoing story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they live together on an idyllic farm, going from rivals to friends, with various misadventures en route. The series premieres on Sept. 23.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Joaquin Phoenix's first movie since Joker gets a new trailer

A24 has released the first trailer for C'mon C'mon, a heartfelt new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, and Jaboukie Young-White also star.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Explosive New Action Movie Just Hit Netflix

The high concept action thriller has been a staple of Netflix’s original content for a while, but even by the platform’s lofty standards the last few months have delivered a series of wildly popular and even more entertaining efforts to have dominated the most-watched rankings. Throughout the summer alone we’ve...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ Trailer: Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett Team Up as Master Manipulators in Guillermo del Toro’s Thriller

The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s psychological thriller “Nightmare Alley” has arrived. The film, in theaters on Dec. 17, follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), an ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, as he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is. Rounding out the all-star cast are Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoately, Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein, Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle, Ron Perlman as Bruno, Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill, Holt McCallany as Anderson, Tim Blake Nelson as Carny Boss, Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Nightmare Alley’ First Look: Guillermo del Toro Returns with Cooper, Blanchett, and More

Searchlight Pictures has debuted the first official photos from Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film is del Toro’s follow-up to Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water,” which also won him the Academy Award for Best Director. In an interview with Vanity Fair, del Toro stressed that “Nightmare Alley” is not the kind of horror and/or fantasy genre exercise fans have come to expect from him. Del Toro said he hopes the film’s title doesn’t give off a false impression, as the film is more of a classic film noir than a horror movie.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

First Nightmare Alley Photos Tease Guillermo del Toro’s Next Effort

Guillermo del Toro is famously known for his work in everything from fantasy and animated to horror films. Pans Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Puss In Boots, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark are just a few of the incredible films with Guillermo’s name attached to them. It...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy