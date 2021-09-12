Guillermo Del Toro’s New Movie Gets Hit With A Delay

Well, it’s not called Cabinet of Curiosities for nothing. Aren’t you curious who else is involved in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Netflix horror anthology series? Per The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the Oscar-winning director has assembled a cast that includes The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln, Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, The Babadook star Essie Davis, The Wire’s Glynn Turman, Westworld’s Ben Barnes, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?’s Tim Blake Nelson among many, many others. The eight-episode series — originally titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight — has also built a team of writers and directors including Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer, Deadwood writer Regina Corrado, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, Hannibal director Vincenzo Natali, and Babadook writer-director Jennifer Kent, who reunites with Davis for her episode. Two of the episodes are based on original stories by del Toro, who serves as co-showrunner alongside his Shape of Water executive producer J. Miles Dale. (Disappointed that HBO didn’t renew Lovecraft Country? Two episodes will be based on H.P. Lovecraft stories.) The series has gone into production in Toronto and is set to hit Netflix in 2022. Find more details on each episode below.

