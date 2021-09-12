CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letters: History repeating itself?; Mask wearing is a public health issue

By ORDER REPRINT
Centre Daily
 4 days ago

On Nov. 27, 1095, Pope Urban II called upon Christians to launch a violent crusade of penance (for their personal salvation) to aid Byzantium against the Turks before liberating Jerusalem from the Muslims. The first wave of crusaders, known as “The People’s Wave” was composed largely of ignorant but zealous peasants who began their march by slaughtering Jews in numerous German towns. When they encountered the Turks, however, they were largely annihilated.

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ruidoso News

Letters to the Editor: Please wear a mask

Are we not in a state of emergency here? Wake up, people! Please wear your masks!. I am appalled at the lack of consideration for others. Our children's lives are at risk. Choose life over liberties. Thank you to all of you who are vaccinated and are still wearing your...
RUIDOSO, NM
Westerly Sun

Letter: Forcing kids to wear masks is the real madness

The front page photo on this week’s Mystic River Press (children all “masked up”) has prompted me to share this letter I sent to the Stonington Board of Education regarding mask mandate in schools:. The masks — you mean the filthy, disgusting, germ-ridden things we are supposed to put over...
STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christians#Byzantium#Turks#Muslims#Jews#German#Penns Valley Area#Americans#Afghan#Defense
Reading Eagle

Letter: Parents’ rights do not usurp public health

There is a lot of rhetoric that states, “I know what is best for my child.”. Parents certainly know their child, but unless they have a certain area of expertise, the opinion they have formed about what is best isn’t necessarily factual. Masks prevent the spread of disease. Disease spreads...
RELATIONSHIPS
upr.org

History Is Repeating Itself With Attitudes Towards Asian-Americans

Outside of his role in Star Trek, George Takei is known for his narratives and talks about Japanese internment. In a recent interview Takei talks about how history may be repeating itself. “I've spoken in Japan, and at both places, they never knew such a thing happened in the United...
SOCIETY
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | 20 years after 9/11, history repeats itself

Twenty years ago, broadcast on television screens across the globe, people watched as a man fell from the sky. One of many who jumped, he free fell from the north tower of the World Trade Center, preferring to face an unimaginable demise rather than suffocate in a fiery tomb of ash and rubble. 2,600 people died on Sep. 11, 2001, murdered by the actions of terrorists with a callous disregard for human life.
AFGHANISTAN
Reading Eagle

Letter: State is wise to require mask wearing in schools

I praise the new masking policy for students, teachers and any person inside school buildings (“Masks are back,” Reading Eagle, Sept. 1). Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement, but the mandate was coming from the state Department of Health. For Republicans in the state Legislature to react with “swift rebukes”...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Centre Daily

Letters: ‘Miracle of Kabul’ was logistic achievement; Mask up to protect your neighbors

Before we criticize President Biden’s management of the exodus from Afghanistan, we should consider the problem he faced. The Afghan army and entire government collapsed on Aug. 15. With less than two weeks to plan and execute the move, the United States evacuated almost 150,000 Allied troops, U.S. citizens and former Afghan collaborators while under sporadic enemy attack.
U.S. POLITICS
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids considers declaring racism a public health crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids leaders are considering a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis in the city. If approved, the draft resolution presented to the Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 14, would urge local organizations, businesses, units of government and individuals to use their influence to “dismantle racism and apply a public health framework to those efforts.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
newsandpress.net

History, governments do repeat themselves

“Patience is a bitter plant, but its fruit is sweet.”. “A man who cannot tolerate small misfortunes can never accomplish great things.”. It is not a secret that we Americans are a very impatient people. We want things bigger, faster and better than ever before. And, we want them NOW! I believe it stems in part from the fact that we haven’t had to wait hundreds or thousands of years to advance economically and technologically. In less than 250 years, we have gone from a primitive imperial colony to the major superpower of the world. We didn’t have to wait for countless centuries to create our civilization and reach our potential. Other countries have been around for hundreds (some for thousands) of years and have watched each creeping step of their slow progress with wonderment in their eyes. We do not have that history. But, no matter how large or small, young or old a nation is, some things have a way of repeating themselves, especially the forms of government. Usually, the progression in regimes is in this (or a similar) order: Monarchy to oligarchy, oligarchy to democracy, democracy to socialism, socialism to anarchy, and anarchy to monarchy again, so that the whole cycle repeats itself continuously. From what we have observed, it seems America has possibly skipped a step or two. But, usually, the series features a certain distinct pattern — hard times make strong men, strong men make good times, good times make weak men, weak men make bad times, bad times make strong men, and strong men make good times again. Frequently, the strong man gains too much power and misuses it, causing the people to suffer. This has happened numerous times in world history and I think back to one of those incidents. A long time ago, there was a country that was great, powerful and good. It had suffered from a great war and severe economic depression. The people cried out for God to send them a capable leader to turn the country around and put them back on top. Their request was answered. An intelligent, self-confident, forceful and idealistic man was chosen and he took upon numerous new “executive powers” for himself. At first, he used only the powers associated with the economy and created better financial status and living conditions for most of his people. He started what we would call “social security” payments, collecting taxes from the wealthy to make low-interest loans to the poor. When he saw landlords and property owners making alot of money, he moved quickly to nationalize all land ownership. When things didn’t improve as rapidly as he desired, he began using his other new powers, all at once. He instituted an entirely new tax system but there were so many loopholes that it became completely ineffective. He assigned government monopolies on his country’s chief products, such as iron and salt, and to please the poor laborers, he directed that all prices should be controlled by the state. He banned the sale of cultivated land, and desperate farmers couldn’t sell their lands during times of famine. As the nation’s debt increased, he removed his country from the gold standard and issued cheaper metal coins as currency. He also ordered the recall of all gold and stored it in the national treasury. As a result of the cheaper coins, the money lost its value . Inflation rose quickly and dramatically. However, due to state price controls, the producer of the goods couldn’t increase their fees for production and continuously lost more and more money as time passed. The leader’s advisors tried to explain the laws of “supply and demand” to him. When they told him that governments, just like individuals, can go broke by spending beyond their means, he said they simply didn’t understand deficit finance. Anyone who disagreed with his new rules was hastily fired or worse. Many were never seen again. Government advisors changed frequently and the country sunk deeper into despair. The worse things got, the more power he assumed upon himself and, the more things he “tampered” with. But no matter what he did, nothing seemed to get better. After about 13 years of this, with the majority of his country suffering and the nation sinking deeper into debt, the people turned against him and he was killed. Because of his actions, the people and their descendants endured a centuries-long “season of despair”. While reading this, you probably had a picture of some evil modern-day tyrant in your mind. You may have pictured Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao Tse Tung, or any other dictator from the 20th century that we’re all familiar with. But this was the story of Emperor Wang Mang of China, who lived 2,000 years ago. These “experiments” we try are not new. The progressive steps we are attempting now have been tried repeatedly. They have always failed and will again yet we never seem to learn, do we? Because of our “enlightened” arrogance, we seem determined to try “democratic socialism.” And, we’re just foolish (“woke”) enough to believe that somehow WE are sufficiently intelligent to succeed and not make the same mistakes they made the last time … and the time before that … and the time before that … or the time before that. Some of us are aware that the current path we’re on will not produce good results but we can’t make anyone listen to reason. Isn’t it a pity that the ones who actually lived through these things before are no longer here to tell us what it was like? We really need their wisdom now before we consign our descendants to another long “season of despair.”
BUSINESS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
ncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Khalilah M. Harris - Political will required to protect children from COVID-19

The Biden administration took a much-needed step toward protecting the health and wellness of America’s schoolchildren and educators last month by directing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take all necessary legal steps to ensure governors are facilitating a safe return to in-person learning. With the school year under way, this is the right move at a critical moment.
Park Record

Letters, Sept. 15-17: Public health over personal freedom

As I write this I’m convinced there will be some whose reaction will be wishing I’d be tarred, feathered and run out of town on a rail. At a recent Park Silly Sunday Market, I ran into a friend that made a suggestion that struck me as very sensible. He...
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy