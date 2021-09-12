[TIFF] ‘Hold Your Fire’ review: A pivotal point in hostage negotiations
Hold Your Fire documents a formative moment in hostage negotiations. In 1973, four Black men tried to rob a sporting goods store of guns. Up until then, the policy of the New York Police Department was to ask for surrender, wait a short amount of time, then charge in with deadly force. This situation seemed like it was going to be the same, but forces had aligned to force the NYPD to try something different.aiptcomics.com
