[TIFF] ‘Hold Your Fire’ review: A pivotal point in hostage negotiations

By Nathaniel Muir
 4 days ago
Hold Your Fire documents a formative moment in hostage negotiations. In 1973, four Black men tried to rob a sporting goods store of guns. Up until then, the policy of the New York Police Department was to ask for surrender, wait a short amount of time, then charge in with deadly force. This situation seemed like it was going to be the same, but forces had aligned to force the NYPD to try something different.

In 1973, four Black Muslims in their early 20’s went into a sporting goods store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with the intention of stealing guns to protect their families. It was intended to be an in and out job that quickly went south. Before they knew it, the four men—Shu’aib Raheem, Dawud Rahman, Salih Abdullah, and Mussidiq—found themselves in the longest hostage siege in New York City’s history. Revisiting that fateful event, director Stefan Forbes’ documentary Hold Your Fire examines how that incident forever changed the way the NYPD approached hostage negotiations.
#Nypd#Hostage#Hold Your Fire#Tiff#Racial Injustice
