The Best Vitamin D Supplements to Take, According to Dietitians

Shutterstock / Antonio Guillem

Eat This, Not That! is reader-supported and every product we feature is independently vetted by our editors. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

With COVID still a threat around the globe, many people are eager to boost their immune health by adding some supplements to their regular routine. Among the most popular additions to many people's supplement regimens has been vitamin D, and with good reason. A 2020 study published in JAMA Network Open found that, among a group of 489 individuals studied, those with low vitamin D levels were 1.77 times more likely to test positive for COVID than those with sufficient vitamin D levels.

What's more, research has found that vitamin D may promote weight loss among overweight and obese adults, has cardiovascular health benefits, and may even reduce your risk of certain types of cancer. If you want to improve your health fast, read on to discover the best vitamin D supplements on the market, according to dietitians. And if you want to improve your whole body wellbeing, check out The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.

Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3 Gummies

Looking for an easy way to get adequate vitamin D in your diet, even if you're pill-averse? Look no further than these vitamin D gummies from Nordic Naturals.

"They are sweetened naturally with organic tapioca syrup and cane sugar. This vitamin D supplement is also free of fillers and additives. In addition, they're gelatin-free, non-GMO, certified vegetarian, and pretty potent as they are 1,000 IU," explains Courtney D'Angelo, MS, RD, author at Fit Healthy Momma.

NOW Vitamin D-3

For those who prefer their vitamins in capsule form, D'Angelo recommends NOW's vitamin D-3 supplements, which are soy-free, kosher, and halal.

"NOW Vitamin D-3 is also a great vitamin D supplement that I recommend. These are also sweetened naturally and they do not contain artificial colors and flavors. This supplement does have gelatin, but is non-GMO," says D'Angelo.

Metagenics Vitamin D3 5,000+ K

If you want a little more bang for your buck when it comes to your vitamin D supplement, Metagenics' combination vitamin D3 and vitamin K supplement might just be the perfect fit.

"The most effective vitamin D supplements will also have vitamin K2, which ensures that calcium can more easily go to the bones where it should be, instead of to the arteries. Personally, I recommend Metagenics vitamin D3 with K2 softgel because it is a medical-grade supplement brand that ensures purity and quality, the pills are small and easy to swallow, the amount of vitamin D is appropriate for many individuals, and the type of K2 used is more bioavailable, meaning that the body can absorb and use it more efficiently," says dietitian and health coach Kaytee Hadley, RDN, MSNHL, CPT.

Nature Made Vitamin D3 1000 IU

If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to increase your vitamin D intake, Nature Made's vitamin D supplement certainly fits the bill.

"It's a very affordable supplement that could fit into most families' budget," says Cheryl Mussatto MS, RD, LD, author of The Nourished Brain.

"This brand is also free of gluten, artificial flavors, and colors. For better absorption, it encapsulates their vitamin D supplements with soybean oil. Nature Made has also been ranked as the number one pharmacist recommended vitamin and supplement brand and USP verified in 2020. The company has a strong reputation for the potency and dependable quality of its supplements."

Hum Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

Worried about additives in your supplements? With Hum's Here Comes the Sun vitamin D supplement, you don't have to be.

"Hum supplement ingredients are clinically researched, tested and proven effective," says Carrie Gabriel MS, RDN, owner of Steps2Nutrition. "Their vitamin D is a softgel, it is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and has no artificial sweeteners or coloring added. You can take it in the morning with food and you're good to go for the day!"